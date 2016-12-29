Mumbai youngster Sanjeev Nair upsets Egypt’s GM Abdelrahman

A couple of minor inaccuracies by the Egyptian allowed Nair to unleash a powerful attack. (Source: Reuters) A couple of minor inaccuracies by the Egyptian allowed Nair to unleash a powerful attack. (Source: Reuters)

Mumbai youngster Sanjeev Nair (ELO 1899) recorded a stunning win against GM Hesham Abdelrahman (ELO 2408) of Egypt in an Open event third round match of the 2nd IIFL Wealth Mumbai International Chess Tournament on Thursday.

The 19-year-old Indian played a fashionable line with the white pieces against GM Abdelrahman’s Sicilian Najdorf play, at the Mount Litera International School at Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

A couple of minor inaccuracies by the Egyptian allowed Nair to unleash a powerful attack that ended in a spectacular victory in his maiden tussle against a Grandmaster.

Another Indian who tasted success over a GM was Bihar’s Saurabh Anand who defeated his sixth-seeded Armenian opponent GM Karen Movszszian.

Anand, a former National under-9 champion, defeated his opponent in 41 moves.

Among other minor upsets, Indian hope GM Diptayan Ghosh could only draw with Pune’s Nikhil Dixit who is rated almost 600 points below the former.

The juniors event, held concurrently, saw contests move along the expected lines.

A group of six youngsters led the tournament at the end of four rounds with 4 points each.

Results: Open category (top 10 boards with ratings in brackets): GM Diptayan Ghosh (2570, IND) 2 drew with Nikhil Dixit (1919, IND) 2; GM Adam Tukhaev (2516, UKR) 2 bt CM Karthik Kumar Pradeep (1899, IND) 2; WFM Divya Deshmukh (1920, IND) 2 lost to GM Valeriy Neverov (2478, UKR) 2; IM Shyaamnikhil P (2451,IND) 2 bt Harshavardhan G B (1870, IND) 2; Sanjeet Manohar (1914,IND) 2 lost to Himal Gusain (2448, IND) 2; IM Saptarshi Roy (2418, IND) 2 bt Vigneshwaran S (1867, IND) 2; Sanjeev Nair (1899, IND) 2 bt GM Hesham Abdelrahman (2408, EGY) 2; IM Sayantan Das (2371, IND) 2 bt Sradhanjali Jena (1864, IND); WGM Toma Katarzyna (2322, POL) 2 bt Aakash Sharadchandra Dalvi (1818, IND) 2; Jeet Jain (1866, IND) lost to CM Aditya Mittal (2068,IND) 2.