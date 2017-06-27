Mumbai to host the finals of Asia’s largest Esports League

Top Indian teams such as Entity Gaming, GoFigure, Brutality, SemperX will grace the event. (Source: File) Top Indian teams such as Entity Gaming, GoFigure, Brutality, SemperX will grace the event. (Source: File)

Mumbai will host the summer season finale of ESL India Premiership 2017 on July 1 and 2 respectively. ESL India Premiership is the flagship esports tournament in India.

The 2017 edition boasts of a whopping USD 100,000 prize pool, which is shared between three competitive games, namely, Clash Royale, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and DOTA 2.

Building upon last year’s edition, ESL India Premiership 2017 is a year-long tournament divided into three seasons -summer, fall and winter.

Along with a multi-tier league format, the Premiership is one of the most competitive and exciting competitive gaming events in the country.

The summer season finale marks the successful completion of the online session and will be commemorated through the offline LAN event. Here, the top eight contestants from the Master League of the different games will duke it out for ultimate glory.

Top Indian teams and players such as Entity Gaming, GoFigure, Brutality, SemperX, Tahir Shariff and Mrinmoy Lahkar will grace the event.

Also in the mix are a few international teams from countries such as DOTA 2 team IQ from Cambodia and the UAE-

based CS:GO team, Risky Gaming.

The summer season finale will be an INR 15,37,000 prize money event, which is sourced from the main prize pool.

