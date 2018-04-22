Mumbai keen to host 2026 Youth Olympics

The proposed site for the Youth Olympics is in Navi Mumbai. The proposed site for the Youth Olympics is in Navi Mumbai.

Mumbai became the first city to officially throw its hat in the ring to host the 2026 Youth Olympic Games on Saturday. In a meeting with International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis ‘committed’ a Mumbai candidature for the Youth Games while expressing ‘strong interest’ in bringing the 2032 Olympics to the financial capital.

The proposed site for the Youth Olympics is in Navi Mumbai, it is learnt. The IOC said Mumbai’s bid had the backing of Indian Olympic Association. However, a final proposal will be made only after the approval from the central government.

Earlier this year, the IOC decided to seek an African nation to host the 2022 Youth Olympics, leaving 2026 as the next slot for other nations. So far, India is the only country to have expressed interest, with a final decision likely in October.

“… the President met the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis. With the backing of IOA President Narinder Batra and IOC member Nita Ambani, he expressed a commitment for a Mumbai candidature for the Youth Olympic Games 2026, as well as a strong interest in the Olympic Games 2032,” the IOC said in a release. India is also aiming to land the 2030 Asian Games, with Delhi as the likely candidate city. Batra, in fact, was keen on hosting the Youth Olympics, too, in Delhi given the ready infrastructure. However, it is believed that the IOA became open to the Mumbai bid after Ambani showed interest.

The IOC, however, has remained non-committal on the issue so far. Bach, during his stopover in Delhi earlier this week, said it was too early to talk about the hosting rights of such events. “I just want to say that India has a lot of potential and one day India will host the Olympics but at the moment, the procedure for claiming the 2026 Youth Olympic Games or the 2032 Olympic Games have not yet opened. So, it will not be appropriate to say anything right now,” he said.

