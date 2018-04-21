Mumbai expresses commitment to host 2026 Youth Olympics

Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach flew to Mumbai on Friday. Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach flew to Mumbai on Friday.

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis expressed commitment for a Mumbai candidature for the Youth Olympic Games 2026 and interest in Olympic Games 2032 after Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach flew to Mumbai on Friday to see sporting projects in the city.

Fadnavis also had the backing of Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra and International Olympic Committee member Nita Ambani after the IOA decided to bid for the Youth Olympics in 2026.

Bach met Fadnavis, Ambani, Batra as well as Indian athletes and Olympians including former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar after engaging with children benefiting from the various grassroots sporting programmes supported by Ambani’s Reliance Foundation. He joined children for basketball training and a demonstration five-a-side football match.

Abhinav Bindra, who was also present at the meet said that the Youth Olympics is an ideal event in the current ecosystem. “If we are to bid for Multi-discipline event, the youth Olympics is the ideal event in our current ecosystem. More than the event , investment which would be directed to the grassroots and our youth will help build champions for the future.Good luck Mumbai 2026 in your endeavour!”

Narinder had said on Friday, “We are bidding for three events, 2026 Youth Olympics, 2030 Asian Games and 2032 Olympics. We don’t know whether they will come to India or not. Let us see how fierce the competition is.”

Bach had said, “We have taken note with great appreciation of the intention of IOA to host future Youth Olympics and Summer Olympics. It would be fantastic for Indian athletes to have their Olympics at their home country. It will give a boost to sports in India and develop interest in many young people to take up sports.”

