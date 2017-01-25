MS Dhoni, PV Sindhu and P Gopichand in list for Padma awards

MS Dhoni, P Gopichand and PV Sindhu are in the list for this year’s Padma awards. (Source: file) MS Dhoni, P Gopichand and PV Sindhu are in the list for this year’s Padma awards. (Source: file)

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni, Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu and national badminton coach P Gopichand are in the fray for the Padma Bhushan award, India’s third highest civilian honour. Dhoni has earlier won the Padma Shri in 2009.

MS Dhoni had announced his resignation as Indian limited overs captian earlier in January. This thus brought an end at the helm of the Indian cricket team in which Dhoni captained the team for 10 years between 2007 and 2017. In that period, he led India to three ICC trophy triumphs including the 2011 World Cup. He is the only ODI captain to have done so. It weas also under him that India acheived the number one Test ranking.

PV Sindhu had a stellar 2016. While Saina Nehwal, the favourite to win India a medal in the Rio Olympics, crashed out early on due to injury, SIndhu rampaged through the fixtures to earn herself a place in the final. She thus became the first Indian woman to win an Olympic Silver medal.

She then went on to end the Chinese super series and thus ended the hegemony that Chinese players have had on the title. She went on to reach the finals of the Hong Kong Super Series and the final four of the BWF World Masters Final.

Pullela Gopichand has been credited with overseeing the development of some of the best badminton players India has produced over the last decade. These include Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Parupalli Kashyap, Srikanth Kidambi, Arundhati Pantawane, Gurusai Datt and Arun Vishnu. The awards will be announced on Republic Day, 26th January.