MS Dhoni, Pankaj Advani to be conferred Padma Bhushan

Former India skipper MS Dhoni and Snooker player Pankaj Advani are among those who will receive Padma Bhushan on Republic Day, January 26, 2018. While MS Dhoni has received a host of accolades in his cricketing career, most of which has been as captain of India, Pankaj Advani is the only player to win world titles in both the long and short formats of snooker.

Advani is also the first Indian to win the 6-red snooker world title. He has bagged a total of 18 world titles. Most recently, Advani won the IBSF World Snooker Championship in Doha, beating Iran’s Amir Sarkhosh in the final. His 17th World Billiards title came in 2017 after he thrashed arch-rival Mike Russell of England in the IBSF World Billiards Championship in Doha.

MS Dhoni is the only captain to lift three ICC trophies, the ICC World T20 in 2007, the ICC World Cup in 2011 and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013. He first led the Indian team to World T20 triumph back in 2007 and then won the ICC World Cup 2011 at home. The World Cup title was a first for India since 1983. Dhoni then led India to a successful campaign in ICC Champions Trophy in 2013. Under Dhoni’s reign as captain, India won Test series in New Zealand, West Indies and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2008, 2010 and 2013. India also became the number one Test side for the first time back in 2009 under his captaincy.

After retiring from the longer format in 2014, Dhoni stepped down as the skipper of the Indian team in shorter formats last year and handed the baton to Virat Kohli. He would now be a part of Virat Kohli-led Indian side that will face South Africa in limited overs format. India will play 6 ODIs and three T20Is against the Proteas.

