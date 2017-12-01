MS Dhoni back from Kashmir, bumps into another Indian sports star at airport

MS Dhoni meets wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt. (Source: Yogeshwar Dutt Instagram) MS Dhoni meets wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt. (Source: Yogeshwar Dutt Instagram)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni returned from Jammu and Kashmir and was in New Delhi for a meeting with the Committee of Administrators on Thursday. But before that, he met another sporting hero at the airport. Olympic bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt and Dhoni met at the airport and the wrestler posted a photo on his Instagram account.

Dhoni, who is an honorary Lt Col in the Indian Army, was returning back from Kashmir, where he was chief-guest of an army-sponsored cricket tournament in the valley. He was in Delhi to meet the CoA with Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri to discuss salaries and the Indian cricket team’s schedule for the next few years.

Dhoni is not part of the Indian Test team as he retired from the longest format of the game in 2014. He will join the Indian cricket team for the ODIs and T20Is against Sri Lanka from Decemeber 10.

Dutt, who won a bronze medal in London Olympics in 60kg weight category, has not been a regular competitor nowadays. He competed at the Rio Olympics last year but lost in the first round to crash out.

