Mother’s Day special: 101-year-old athlete Man Kaur walks ramp

Man Kaur walks the ramp in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Jasbir Malhi) Man Kaur walks the ramp in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Jasbir Malhi)

On the Mother’s Day on Sunday, Man Kaur, an athlete who claims to be 101 years old, walked the ramp along with 50 others in Chandigarh. Kaur’s son Gurdev Singh was also present. Singh is the one who had introduced his mother to running and helped her win international medals. “The mother-son relationship is the most loving relationship in the world and my relation with my son is very special. At an age when others need support, he motivated me to start running and our relationship as fellow athletes is also very unique. He cares about my health, makes special roti for me, prepares me kefir milk before and after every practice and I feel lucky and blessed to have a son like him,” Kaur said.

Introduced to running after the age of 90 years, Kaur won her first medal in 2007 at the Chandigarh Masters Athletics meet. She then won gold medals in 100 m and 200 m in World Masters Athletics meet in USA in 2011 where he was adjudged the best athlete. The 101-year-old athlete won her 17th international medal in the 100 m race with a time of one minute and 14 seconds in the World Masters Games in Auckland, New Zealand, last month where she also won gold medals in shot put and 200 m events.

Kaur is now eying to compete in the World Masters Games to be held in Malaysia next year.

“I feel good when I run on the track and represent my country on the international levels and win medals. I listen to Gurbani everyday and believe in myself before any event and this relaxes my soul. I will perform on track till my last breath and I will be start preparing for the Malaysian event to be held next year. My advice to young athletes is to follow a routine and train daily,” said Kaur, who lives with her son in Canada and also spends her time in India.

Singh too won two medals in Auckland – a silver in long jump and bronze in 100 m. With Kaur cheering him from the stands, Singh finished the 100 m race in 17 seconds.

“My mother has been my inspiration and her eagerness to run and compete always motivates me. We travel together for events and we train together ahead of any major events and we discuss our plans and problems with each other. I learn many things from her and she also learns many things from me and that keeps us going,” said Singh.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now