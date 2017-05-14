Mother’s day: Love my mother ever since I opened my eyes, says Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag wished his mother on Mother’s Day. (Source: Twitter) Virender Sehwag wished his mother on Mother’s Day. (Source: Twitter)

Lakhs of people look up to their sports idols who work day and night to represent the country at the international platform. While athletes sacrifice, set unrealistic goals and train hard to reach their set targets, they require a lot of mental strength to keep themselves going.

As the world celebrates Mother’s Day on May 14, many sportspersons came forward to wish and thank their moms who have stood like a rock behind them in their difficult days and continue to offer the love, support and strength that they need during the toughest of competitions.

As always, Virender Sehwag wished his mother in a unique way, saying that he believes in love at first sight as he has loved his mother ever since the day he opened his eyes.

Here are some tweets from athletes around the world, wishing and thanking their mothers on social media for their love and support that kept them going:

I believe in love at first sight. Love my mother ever since I opened my eyes.#MothersDay pic.twitter.com/3ugiGUidmJ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 14 May 2017

Happy Mother’s Day 😀🙏🙏 A post shared by Nehwalsaina (@nehwalsaina) on May 12, 2017 at 10:19pm PDT

Meri maa ❤️ Happy Mother’s Day dostoon pic.twitter.com/XhCrBVPpq5 — Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) 14 May 2017

Happy Mothers Day to all the beautiful mothers in the world.. Love and peace to all. pic.twitter.com/OwOjFtNAJp — Shiva Thapa (@shivathapa) 14 May 2017

Happy Mother’s Day to my wifey @candywarner1 nothing but amazing all the time. Girls and I love you lots. Hope you have a great day my dear. #family #happywifehappylife👍😂 A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on May 13, 2017 at 1:11pm PDT

