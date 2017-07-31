More than 600 blood tests to be collected for IAAF World Championships

More than 600 blood samples will be collected prior to the IAAF World Championships, which get under way on Friday, to tackle doping. Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) and UK Athletics said those samples would be used for Athlete Biological Passport profiling and to detect prohibited substances, such as human growth hormone.
A further 600 urine tests for detection purposes will also be conducted in competition “in order to detect a wide range of substances including EPO and steroids”.
“The Athletics Integrity Unit is pleased to announce a very comprehensive intelligence-based anti-doping programme for the IAAF World Championships,” said AIU chairman David Howman.
“What is key to this programme is the significant work that has been done by the Unit and its partners in the 10 months leading up to the championships to ensure that athletes competing in London have been part of a robust testing programme.”
That 10-month out-of-competition testing strategy, which included more than 2,000 blood tests and approximately 3,000 urine tests, targeted athletes likely to compete in London in the August 4-13 championships.
The AIU, an independent body that manages all doping and non-doping integrity-related matters for the sport of athletics, added that it would continue the strategy first initiated by the IAAF at the World Championships in Helsinki in 2005, in which “all samples collected at the event will be transferred to, and stored in, a dedicated and secure facility for the purpose of re-testing at a later date after the initial analyses”.
That re-testing policy has to date seen 27 positive cases since 2005.
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App
- Jul 31, 2017 at 7:36 pmTO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN Do you need to raise cash for health care costs or paying debts or in a state of financial breakdown? Wait! Consider kidney as an Option. If you wish to sell or Buy kidney today: Message us immediately. A kidney is bought for a maximum amount of $450,000:00 Dollars.The National foundation is currently buying healthy kidney. My name is Dr Henry Martin, am a Nephrologist in the kidney National hospital. APOLLO HOSPITAL India specialized in Kidney Surgery and we also deal with buying and transplantation of kidneys with a living a corresponding donor. We are located in Indian, Canada, UK, Turkey, USA, Malaysia, South Africa etc. If you are interested in selling or buying kidneys please don’t hesitate to contact us by our maill: apollohospital.1231 Need Geniune Donors Waiting for your responds…. Best Regards Dr Henry Martin Contact: 91-9206906794 Whasapp: 91-9206908343Reply