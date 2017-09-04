Mohammedan Sporting president Sultan Ahmed passes away

In a sad turn of events, President of Mohammedan Sporting football club Sultan Ahmed (64) passed away on Monday morning. After complaining of being unwell Ahmed was taken to a private hospital (Belle Vue Clinic) in Kolkata where he was declared brought dead. He is survived by wife and two sons.

Condoling his death, Dipendu Biswas, vice-president Mohammedan Sporting spoke to hindustan times and said, “He was the main man in getting people to contribute to help us in building a competitive football team. This is a huge loss.”

Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee also condoled his death and wrote, “Shocked and deeply saddened at the passing of Sultan Ahmed, sitting @aitcofficial LS MP & my long term colleague. Condolences to his family”

Shocked and deeply saddened at the passing of Sultan Ahmed sitting @AITCOfficial LS MP & my long term colleague. Condolences to his family — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) 4 September 2017

Meanwhile, Mohammedan Sporting have a match in the Kolkata League on Tuesday.

