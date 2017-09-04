Only in Express

Mohammedan Sporting president Sultan Ahmed passes away

After complaining of being unwell Ahmed was taken to a private hospital (Belle Vue Clinic) in Kolkata where he was declared brought dead. He is survived by wife and two sons.

Updated: September 4, 2017 6:41 pm
Top News

In a sad turn of events, President of Mohammedan Sporting football club Sultan Ahmed (64) passed away on Monday morning. After complaining of being unwell Ahmed was taken to a private hospital (Belle Vue Clinic) in Kolkata where he was declared brought dead. He is survived by wife and two sons.

Condoling his death, Dipendu Biswas, vice-president Mohammedan Sporting spoke to hindustan times and said, “He was the main man in getting people to contribute to help us in building a competitive football team. This is a huge loss.”

Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee also condoled his death and wrote, “Shocked and deeply saddened at the passing of Sultan Ahmed, sitting @aitcofficial LS MP & my long term colleague. Condolences to his family”

Meanwhile, Mohammedan Sporting have a match in the Kolkata League on Tuesday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Sep 03, 201721:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
29
Zone B - Match 60
FT
25
Bengal Warriors beat Tamil Thalaivas (29-25)
Sep 05, 201720:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
VS
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 61
Sep 05, 201721:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
VS
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 62

Foreign coach in India... before you finish your contract, you will be fired 