Only in Express

Mohammad Kaif, Vijender Singh and others wish fans ‘Eid Mubarak’ on social media

Cricketers and other sports personalities took to social media and wished their fans on the festival of Eid. Mohammad Kaif on his official Twitter handle wrote, " Wishing you a very Happy #EidAlAdha May this day bring Peace, Happiness & Prosperity to everyone. #EidMubarak"

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: September 2, 2017 11:08 am
Eid, Mohammad Kaif, Vijender Singh, Ozil, Deepa Malik, VVS Laxman, sports news, Indian Express Sports personalities wished fans on the occasion of Eid.
Top News

The sports fraternity never leave a chance to celebrate any occasion with their fans and they did this again on Eid. Cricketers and other sports personalities took to social media and wished their fans on the festival. Mohammad Kaif on his official Twitter handle wrote, ” Wishing you a very Happy #EidAlAdha May this day bring Peace, Happiness & Prosperity to everyone. #EidMubarak” while former Indian batsman posted, “Eid Mubarak to all those celebrating #EidAlAdha. Peace and love to you and your loved ones.”

Here’s how sports fraternity is celebrating the ocassion.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Sep 01, 201720:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
41
Zone B - Match 56
FT
38
Bengal Warriors beat Patna Pirates (41-38)
Sep 02, 201720:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
VS
Zone A - Match 57
Sep 02, 201721:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
VS
Zone B - Match 58

If you don’t have skill, it’s better to get some models and allow them to play cricket 