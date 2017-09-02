Mohammad Kaif, Vijender Singh and others wish fans ‘Eid Mubarak’ on social media

Sports personalities wished fans on the occasion of Eid. Sports personalities wished fans on the occasion of Eid.

The sports fraternity never leave a chance to celebrate any occasion with their fans and they did this again on Eid. Cricketers and other sports personalities took to social media and wished their fans on the festival. Mohammad Kaif on his official Twitter handle wrote, ” Wishing you a very Happy #EidAlAdha May this day bring Peace, Happiness & Prosperity to everyone. #EidMubarak” while former Indian batsman posted, “Eid Mubarak to all those celebrating #EidAlAdha. Peace and love to you and your loved ones.”

Here’s how sports fraternity is celebrating the ocassion.

Wishing you a very Happy #EidAlAdha May this day bring Peace, Happiness & Prosperity to everyone. #EidMubarakpic.twitter.com/zNjVsboMRB — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 1 September 2017

Eid Mubarak to all those celebrating #EidAlAdha. Peace and love to you and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/A9J8dkedZK — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 2 September 2017

May the festival bring sweetness n smiles. Eid Mubarak pic.twitter.com/f5iwpyip9D — Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) 2 September 2017

Share love, peace and of course, food on this Eid :) pic.twitter.com/6Bl1lUYfiU — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) 2 September 2017

Eid Mubarak to all. May Allah bless all with peace, prosperity & happiness #EidMubarak — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) 2 September 2017

Eid Mubarak to everyone. Love Joy Peace and Prosperity to everyone 🤗😊 — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) 2 September 2017

May Allah’s blessings shower upon you abundantly! The BFC family wishes Eid Mubarak to all those celebrating around the world. #EidAlAdha pic.twitter.com/LgHEFkLXAu — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) 2 September 2017

Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating. — Ajit Agarkar (@imAagarkar) 2 September 2017

To all those celebrating around the world #EidMubarak 🕌☪ pic.twitter.com/aWZmArz1df — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) 1 September 2017

Greetings of Id-ul-Zuha! Let’s remember the three golden words – Peace, Love and Unity. — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) 2 September 2017

Eid Mubarak to all Bangladeshi people n my friends who celebrate Eid today! pic.twitter.com/LODvpcgCPn — Chandika Hathu (@CHathurusinghe) 2 September 2017

Wish You&Your family a very Happy &Prosperous Eid-ul-Azha

May the blessing Allah fill your life with joy and prosperity Eid-ul-Azha Mubarak pic.twitter.com/oAfJFaHw3Q — Mohammed Shami (@MdShami11) 2 September 2017

Wishing all my Islam friends in India and around the world #EidAlAdha #EidMubarak #EidMubarak2017 — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) 2 September 2017

