Mohammad Kaif, Vijender Singh and others wish fans ‘Eid Mubarak’ on social media

The sports fraternity never leave a chance to celebrate any occasion with their fans and they did this again on Eid. Cricketers and other sports personalities took to social media and wished their fans on the festival. Mohammad Kaif on his official Twitter handle wrote, ” Wishing you a very Happy #EidAlAdha May this day bring Peace, Happiness & Prosperity to everyone. #EidMubarak” while former Indian batsman posted, “Eid Mubarak to all those celebrating #EidAlAdha. Peace and love to you and your loved ones.”
Here’s how sports fraternity is celebrating the ocassion.
Wishing you a very Happy #EidAlAdha May this day bring Peace, Happiness & Prosperity to everyone. #EidMubarakpic.twitter.com/zNjVsboMRB
— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 1 September 2017
Wish u all a very happy Eid #eid #love #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/KerAzAz8Jl
— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) 2 September 2017
Eid Mubarak to all those celebrating #EidAlAdha. Peace and love to you and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/A9J8dkedZK
— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 2 September 2017
Eid Mubarak to all those who are celebrating…😊🙌🙏 #Peace #Love #Celebrate
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 1 September 2017
May the festival bring sweetness n smiles. Eid Mubarak pic.twitter.com/f5iwpyip9D
— Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) 2 September 2017
जीत दूध दही का खाना यो महारा Haryana 😄 #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/3HSHEuNPzz
— Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) 2 September 2017
Share love, peace and of course, food on this Eid :) pic.twitter.com/6Bl1lUYfiU
— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) 2 September 2017
Eid Mubarak to all. May Allah bless all with peace, prosperity & happiness #EidMubarak
— Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) 2 September 2017
Eid Mubarak to everyone. Love Joy Peace and Prosperity to everyone 🤗😊
— Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) 2 September 2017
May Allah’s blessings shower upon you abundantly! The BFC family wishes Eid Mubarak to all those celebrating around the world. #EidAlAdha pic.twitter.com/LgHEFkLXAu
— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) 2 September 2017
Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating.
— Ajit Agarkar (@imAagarkar) 2 September 2017
To all those celebrating around the world #EidMubarak 🕌☪ pic.twitter.com/aWZmArz1df
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) 1 September 2017
#EidMubarak to all celebrating.
May there be peace ,love and harmony.
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 2 September 2017
Greetings of Id-ul-Zuha! Let’s remember the three golden words – Peace, Love and Unity.
— Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) 2 September 2017
Eid Mubarak to all Bangladeshi people n my friends who celebrate Eid today! pic.twitter.com/LODvpcgCPn
— Chandika Hathu (@CHathurusinghe) 2 September 2017
Wish You&Your family a very Happy &Prosperous Eid-ul-Azha
May the blessing Allah fill your life with joy and prosperity Eid-ul-Azha Mubarak pic.twitter.com/oAfJFaHw3Q
— Mohammed Shami (@MdShami11) 2 September 2017
Wishing all my Islam friends in India and around the world #EidAlAdha #EidMubarak #EidMubarak2017
— subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) 2 September 2017
