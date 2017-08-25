Only in Express

Mo Farah wins thrilling 5,000 at Zurich to end track career

Britain's Farah doggedly held his lead to clock 13 minutes 6.05 seconds, 0.04 ahead of Paul Chelimo of the United States who pushed Farah and Edris across the line.

By: AP | Published:August 25, 2017 1:19 pm
World Athletics Championships, Mo Farah, Paul Tanui, Kenya Mo Farah’s track career ended with a thrilling win in a sprawling four-man finish. (Source: Reuters)
Top News

Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah’s track career ended with a thrilling win in a sprawling four-man finish to the 5,000 meters at the Weltklasse Diamond League meeting.

Farah avenged his world championships loss by Muktar Edris, who fell over the finish line in third as just 0.13 seconds separated the first four men. They also shared the top-four places in London two weeks ago.

Britain’s Farah doggedly held his lead to clock 13 minutes 6.05 seconds, 0.04 ahead of Paul Chelimo of the United States who pushed Farah and Edris across the line.

Chelimo, the worlds bronze medalist, had the same time as Edris who was already stumbling and then brought down his Ethiopia teammate Yomif Kejelcha in fourth.

The 34-year-old Farah will switch to road races.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Live Cricket Scores & Results
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 24, 201720:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 44 -->
25
Zone B - Match 44
FT
23
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
U.P. Yoddha beat Telugu Titans (25-23)
Aug 25, 201720:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 45 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone A - Match 45
Aug 25, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 46 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone B - Match 46

R Ashwin is also part of the ODI team which we are looking at 