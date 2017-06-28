Mixed team events would increase India’s Olympics medal chances: Joydeep Karmakar

The 37-year-old, who runs a shooting academy in his name,

will be organising fourth West Bengal Inter-School Shooting

Championships, a four-day event.

Former Olympian Joydeep Karmakar expressed disappointment about his 50m rifle prone event was removed from Tokyo 2020 games but admitted that it would increase India’s chances of bagging a medal eith the increase of mixed team events.

Four men’s only shooting events like 50m Prone Rifle and Pistols competitions have been removed and replaced by mixed-gender events such as the 10m Air Pistol and Rifle.

“Personally I feel very upset. The federation could not do much do retain the prone events but overall India’s medal chances will definitely increase,” the London 2012 Olympian who missed a bronze medal in the 50m prone event by less than two points while speaking at Calcutta Sports Journalists’ Club.

Adding more to India’s prospect, the former Olympian said that the Indian team has a good prospect as they dominate in the air weapon events.

“We always dominate in the air weapon events so it’s a good prospect for India,” he added.

Karmakar would be organising the fourth West Bengal Inter-School shooting championships which is a four-day event from Thursday. Over 100 students would take part in the competition. Karmakar suggests that this is an event which would help the budding shooters of the country and moreover will help them enhance their skills and talent.

