Mithali Raj, Nita Ambani named in Forbes list of Most Powerful Women in Sports

Mithali Raj and Nita Ambani appear in Forbes list of most powerful women in sports. Mithali Raj and Nita Ambani appear in Forbes list of most powerful women in sports.

Mithali Raj and Nita Ambani made it to the inaugural list of Forbes Most Powerful Women in Sports. The top spot belongs to Fatma Samba Diouf Samoura of Senegal, the first female secretary general of FIFA.

While Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani has been placed at the ninth position, Indian cricket captain of the women’s team Mithali stands at No. 12 in the list of Most Powerful Women in international Sports.

The top three spots in the list are taken by women involved in football. Samoura, the second-most-powerful person in world football behind FIFA president Gianni Infantino, leads the commercial and operational sides of the organization.

Lydia Nsekera, who is placed at the second spot, became the first woman elected to the FIFA Executive Committee in 2013 and has been a part of the International Olympic Committee since 2009. She is a leading voice for creating policies that promote and protect gender equality in sport around the world.

Florence Hardouin of France is the third in the list. She is the first woman to have been elected a member of the executive committee of UEFA. As the lone French voice on the committee, and as general manager of the French Football Federation, Hardouin is among a select group of officials governing the 55 member countries and setting the agenda for the future of European football.

Here is the complete list of the Most Powerful Women In International Sports 2018:

No 1: Fatma Samba Diouf Samoura (FIFA Secretary General)

No 2: Lydia Nsekera (FIFA Council Member, IOC)

No 3: Florence Hardouin (UEFA Executive Committee; Director General, French Football)

No 4: Angela Dong (Vice President, Nike China)

No 5: Marina Granovskaia (Director, Chelsea Football Club)

No 6: Barbara Slater (Director, BBC Sport)

No 7: Moya Dodd (Executive Committee, AFC)

No 8: Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark Tennis Player)

No 9: Nita Ambani (owner Mumbai Indians)

No 10: Claire Williams (Deputy Team Principal and Commercial Director, Williams F1)

No 11: Aoife Brodigan (Head of Games Marketing for Europe, Middle East and Africa, Facebook)

No 12: Mithali Raj (India cricket captain)

No 13: Mary Davis (CEO, Special Olympics)

No 14: Rimla Akhtar (Council Member, England FA)

No 15: Sophie Goldschmidt (CEO, World Surf League)

No 16: Japan Women’s Baseball League

No 17: Beng Choo Low (Secretary General, World Baseball Softball Confederation)

No 18: Blanca Uribe (Deputy Executive President, Toros de Tijuana)

No 19: Po-Chun (Sophiyah) Liu

No 20: Nadia Nadim (Aghan-Danish Football player)

No 21: XinYi Hua (Sports Journalist, Xin Min Evening News)

No 22: Lieke Martens (Dutch football player)

No 23: Sung Hyun Park (Golfer)

No 24: Sasha Hostyn (Gamer)

No 25: Leticia Bufoni (Skateboarder)

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd