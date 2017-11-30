Mirabai Chanu lifts 194 kgs to win gold medal at 2017 World Weightlifting Championships, watch video

Mirabai Chanu has lifted a new world record of 194kg. (Source: IWF) Mirabai Chanu has lifted a new world record of 194kg. (Source: IWF)

Mirabai Chanu became only the second Indian (after Karnam Malleswari) to win the gold medal at the World Weightlifting Championships in Anaheim, USA on Thursday. This was after she lifted a new world record of 194kg (85 snatch and 109 C&J) in women’s 48kg category.

After achieving the feat Chanu was left in tears as he went up to the podium to collect her medal. Since last year’s mediocre performance at the Rio Olympics, the 23-year-old from Imphal put in a lot of effort to improve her overall strength and is deservedly reaping the benefits. Earlier former Olympic bronze medallist Karnam Malleshwari had bagged the gold in 1994 and 1995.

IWF WWC 2017 Women’s 48kg: 🥇 Chanu Mirabai 🇮🇳 | 194

🥈 Thunya Sukcharoen 🇹🇭 | 193

🥉 Ana Segura 🇨🇴 | 182#2017iwfwwc pic.twitter.com/soupO70zyI — IWF (@iwfnet) 30 November 2017

Meanwhile, in September this year, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu had qualified for Commonwealth Games (2018) after winning a gold at the Commonwealth Senior (men & women) weightlifting championships held at Gold Coast, Australia. Incidentally, she also broke the Commonwealth record in snatch event with a lift of 85kg, bettering her own record by one kilogram.

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu wins #Gold in 2017 IWF Senior Men & Women #weightlifting championships in Anaheim, USA. In the 48 kg weight category, her total lift was 194 kg. That’s 4 times her bodyweight. In sports, and in life, ‘Will’ is everything. Never, EVER give up.#KheloIndia pic.twitter.com/sbs2crloVv — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) 30 November 2017

Sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore congratulated Chanu and in a post on Twitter wrote, ” Saikhom Mirabai Chanu wins #Gold in 2017 IWF Senior Men & Women #weightlifting championships in Anaheim, USA. In the 48 kg weight category, her total lift was 194 kg. That’s 4 times her bodyweight. In sports, and in life, ‘Will’ is everything. Never, EVER give up.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd