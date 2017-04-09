Milkha Junior Golf Challenger: A golfer needs to play his natural game, says Jeev Milkha Singh to youngsters

Harjai Singh, son of golfer Jeev Milkha Singh (right), after winning the 7- year category for boys at the Milkha Junior Golf Challenge held at Panchkula on Saturday. Jaipal Singh Harjai Singh, son of golfer Jeev Milkha Singh (right), after winning the 7- year category for boys at the Milkha Junior Golf Challenge held at Panchkula on Saturday. Jaipal Singh

For the 60-odd junior golfers at the Panchkula Golf Club, Saturday not only gave them a chance to compete in the The Milkha Junior Golf Challenge but also an opportunity to interact with the biggest name in golf that Chandigarh has ever produced. Two-time Asian order of merit winner and the Indian golfer with most International wins, Jeev Milkha Singh, made sure that the youngsters went back enriching themselves with his experience and tales.

With questions ranging from his favourite sport to his first memories of playing golf, Jeev Mikha Singh and the youngsters indulged in a Q and A session.

“The most important thing as a golfer is not to take pressure and play your natural game. This applies to a senior golfer as well a youngster and that’s the key for success at any level. You put your focus and energy on playing in whatever conditions you get and results will come. If they do not, refocus and try next time. Losing one tournament is not the end of the road for you. Unlike me, you have plenty of years of competitive golf left and there will be plenty of opportunities,” said Jeev who launched the first edition of the Milkha Junior Golf Challenge in Panchkula.

The day also saw Jeev’s son and Milkha Singh’s grandson Harjai Milkha Singh win the title in the 7 years boys’ category as mother Kudrat and grandmother Nirmal Kaur watched on. While Jeev started playing golf at the age of nine, Harjai has been accompanying his father for practice at the Chandigarh Golf Association Range for the last three years. “Harjai will remember the trophy. Jeev and Kudrat have always encouraged him to whatever sport he plays and he chose golf after watching Jeev play. The junior golfers in the region needed a tournament like this and the Milkha Charitable Trust will soon launch an athletics event for junior athletes in Chandigarh. It is an idea of Milkha Singh ji and he is eager to see young athletes from the city take part in it,” shared Nirmal Kaur, who is also a former Indian volleyball captain.

Jaibir Kang emerged as the winner in boys U-6 category while Krish Chawla won the title in the 8-year boys’ category. The 9-year category title was won by Ajay while Ankush Saroha emerged as the winner in the 15-18 years boys’ category. In the girls’ 15-18 years’ category, Lakhmehar Pardesi won the title.

The event held by Ultimate Golf and attended by Ultimate Golf director Sundeep Verma will also see its second edition next month at the Chandigarh Golf Club.

The two leaders in 15-17 years category in boys and girls events apart from one other age category will also receive air tickets for the US Kids World Golf Championship to be played at Pinehurst, USA, later this year.

