Mike Powell offers coaching tips to aspiring long jumpers

Powell spent almost sixty minutes with 25 odd aspiring long jumpers giving them tips after their jumps. (Source: PTI) Powell spent almost sixty minutes with 25 odd aspiring long jumpers giving them tips after their jumps. (Source: PTI)

Long jump legend Mike Powell on Saturday gave coaching tips to aspiring local athletes in Kolkata, asking them not to think much about foul jumps.

Powell had an hour-long session with 25 athletes at the Sports Authority of India centre here. He was in Kolkata in a three-day visit as part of 25K run on Sunday.

“Be an aeroplane. Run as fast as you can and then take of lightly like a plane does, with the eye on the horizon. Never look down. Look up and beyond the horizon. This is the best way to jump,” Powell, whose 1991 World Championship record of 8.95m is still to be bettered, said. “Don’t give a damn about foul jumps, take your leap of faith,” he added.

Powell spent almost sixty minutes with 25 odd aspiring long jumpers giving them tips after their jumps.

Powell was seen going up to the take-off board and showed the position in which the upper body and knee should be while taking off.

He also showed them how to run in the lead up to the jump and how to spread the body to create the perfect aerodynamics to remain in air longer as it mesmerised the aspiring Bengal jumpers.

Bhairavi Das and Ramdev Tigga were praised by the legend for their fluid movements and take offs, but they were given tips to further hone their skills.

“It was a great moment to be coached by Powell. He is our idol. He taught us simple things. Things we tend to ignore and that is great. I wish I had a coach like him,” Tigga said.

“I am truly mesmerised. He is such a great man with so much knowledge. He has changed the way I used to think about the jump.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App