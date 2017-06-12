Michael Jordan’s game-used shoes sell for staggering $190,373

Michael Jordan’s used sneakers fetched 0,373 in an auction. (AP File) Michael Jordan’s used sneakers fetched 0,373 in an auction. (AP File)

Shoes that NBA legend Michael Jordan reportedly wore against Spain at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics sold for a jaw-dropping $190,373 in what is a record for game-worn shoes. The Converse shoes were, ESPN reported, worn by Jordan in the gold medal game and sold for $190,373 in an auction. “The record-shattering price proves that Michael Jordan has no equal in the marketplace for game-used basketball memorabilia,” said Dan Imler, vice president of SCP Auctions, which sold the shoes.

The shoes that Jordan wore at the game at The Forum in Inglewood, a suburb of Los Angeles saw USA win 96-65 against Spain in the gold medal match. The shoes are autographed and have orthotic inserts. In added value to the shoes, they are considered to be the last pair that Jordan wore as an amateur and the last time he wore Converse in an official game.

In the 19 point win for the United States, Jordan scored 20 points on August 10, 1984. Jordan was drafted by the Chicago Bulls, with whom he created history, three weeks before he played his first game for the US in the 1984 Games and signed his deal with the Bulls in September, followed by a Nike deal in October 1984.

As per ESPN, the previous record for game-used sneakers also belonged to Jordan when his shoes fetched $104,765. Those shoes were used in Game Five of the 1997 NBA Finals, also known as the “Flu Game.” In that game, Jordan battled through flu-like symptoms to score 38 points in Bulls’ win over Utah Jazz.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

More Top News Raabta box office collection day 3: Sushant Singh Rajput film collects Rs 15.93 crore