Merry Christmas: Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle and other sportstars wish their fans

As the world is busy celebrating the auspicious day of Christmas, sports fraternities are also busy celebrating the festival with their friends, families and dear one. Australia, which is ahead because of time zone, is already celebrating and exchanging gifts. Chris Gayle, who is presently at home with his family in St. Kitts, also posted the photo.
But in India, Test team captain Virat Kohli wished everyone with his photos from Rishikesh, where he is with Anushka Sharma celebrating Christmas and New Year.
Other members of the Indian team also wished everyone on Christmas. After their win over England in the Test series, Team India is currently enjoying a time away from the ground.
” Let’s spread joy & happiness. Merry Christmas!” tweeted Cheteshwar Pujara, while India head coach Anil Kumble said ” Wishing you all a merry Christmas.”
On this day, Christmas trees, decked with lights, decorative ornaments and gifts, are kept in living rooms, stockings with presents are hung and churches conduct masses celebrating the birth of the ‘messenger of the god’.
BCCI president Anurag Thakur said, “Merry Christmas! May this festive season bring warmth & happiness to your lives! Happy Celebrations!”
Here’s how sportspersons around the world and in India are celebrating the festival.
Merry Christmas everyone. 🎄 🎄 I hope all of you have a great day. 👍 😊 pic.twitter.com/Cs1zAT2ZUM
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 25 December 2016
Merry Christmas,Teri Christmas ,Sabki Christmas ! pic.twitter.com/tjtmzLHkCB
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 25 December 2016
Wishing you all a merry Christmas 🎄!
— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) 25 December 2016
Lets spread joy & happiness #merrychristmas #HappyHolidays
— cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) 25 December 2016
#MerryChristmas ! May this festive season bring warmth & happiness to your lives! Happy Celebrations #JingleBells :-)
— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) 25 December 2016
A few pics from a great Christmas Day. @CandyFalzon pic.twitter.com/QRfqkVzEOt
— David Warner (@davidwarner31) 25 December 2016
May the chimes of Christmas spread smiles across miles.
While I learn to pout from this little master; you guys enjoy the festivities. pic.twitter.com/xvCvIrOa9Z
— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) 25 December 2016
I hope everyone had a great Christmas Day. dani_willis and I had a terrific day with our Cricket… http://t.co/d6GjnQ2UgM
— Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) 25 December 2016
Merry Christmas everybodyhttp://t.co/XYiIuq1yAn pic.twitter.com/7ZDMMySmm5
— Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) 25 December 2016
— Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) 25 December 2016
Merry Christmas everyone! 🎄Have a lovely day. Thanks for the hospitality Hobart, ‘put another shrimp on the barby.’ 🍤 pic.twitter.com/0yfJ2zveNb
— Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) 25 December 2016
🎅🏼🎄❤️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/GkrQla9tRZ
— Felipe Massa (@MassaFelipe19) 25 December 2016
the Rosbergs are wishing you all loads of fun for christmas!!! 🎄 pic.twitter.com/4yAet8aj2m
— Nico Rosberg (@nico_rosberg) 24 December 2016
Merry Christmas all. May your day be filled with love and happiness. 🎄🎁
— Jacques Kallis (@jacqueskallis75) 25 December 2016
May God Bless you all with joy, peace and love on this Christmas.
Merry Christmas Everyone 🎄🎅🏻⭐️#MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/q9nXLRY48W
— Nirmal Chettri (@nirmalchettri03) 24 December 2016
Wishing you and your family a Merry Christmas , best wishes & season’s greetings !!!!!!🎂🎊🎁
— jeje lalpekhlua (@jejefanai) 25 December 2016
Merry Christmas people ☺️🎉🎁🎂🎄
— Parupalli Kashyap (@parupallik) 25 December 2016
Wish you all #MerryChristmas May the day is filled with fun & laughter… pic.twitter.com/SPAitjPsdL
— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) 25 December 2016
Merry Christmas to all. Be safe and may all of you have peace and love
— Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) 24 December 2016
India’s ace shuttler Parupalli Kashyap also wished his fans while Shikhar Dhawan said ” Wish you all Merry Christmas! May the day is filled with fun * laughter..”