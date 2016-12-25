Menu

Merry Christmas: Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle and other sportstars wish their fans

Virat Kohli and other cricketers around the world wished their fans and followers a Merry Christmas.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:December 25, 2016 8:20 pm
Christmas, Merry Christmas, Christmas images, Christmas wishes, Christmas messages, Jesus Christ, Xmas Virat Kohli wished his fans and followers with this photo.

As the world is busy celebrating the auspicious day of Christmas, sports fraternities are also busy celebrating the festival with their friends, families and dear one. Australia, which is ahead because of time zone, is already celebrating and exchanging gifts. Chris Gayle, who is presently at home with his family in St. Kitts, also posted the photo.

But in India, Test team captain Virat Kohli wished everyone with his photos from Rishikesh, where he is with Anushka Sharma celebrating Christmas and New Year.

Other members of the Indian team also wished everyone on Christmas. After their win over England in the Test series, Team India is currently enjoying a time away from the ground.

” Let’s spread joy & happiness. Merry Christmas!” tweeted Cheteshwar Pujara, while India head coach Anil Kumble said ” Wishing you all a merry Christmas.”

On this day, Christmas trees, decked with lights, decorative ornaments and gifts, are kept in living rooms, stockings with presents are hung and churches conduct masses celebrating the birth of the ‘messenger of the god’.

BCCI president Anurag Thakur said, “Merry Christmas! May this festive season bring warmth & happiness to your lives! Happy Celebrations!”

Here’s how sportspersons around the world and in India are celebrating the festival.

A photo posted by KingGayle 👑 (@chrisgayle333) on Dec 24, 2016 at 5:26am PST

A photo posted by KingGayle 👑 (@chrisgayle333) on Dec 24, 2016 at 8:35pm PST

A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Dec 22, 2016 at 12:00pm PST

India’s ace shuttler Parupalli Kashyap also wished his fans while Shikhar Dhawan said ” Wish you all Merry Christmas! May the day is filled with fun * laughter..”

