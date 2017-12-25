Merry Christmas: Rohit Sharma, Abhinav Bindra, Sania Mirza, PR Sreejesh, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafa Nadal and more sports persons extend holiday wishes

Sports persons from across categories extended their wishes on Christmas and the upcoming holiday season to everyone using their social media accounts. From the likes of 2008 Olympic gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra, cricketer Rohit Sharma, ace tennis star Sania Mirza to global stars – The Best FIFA Men’s Player of the Year Cristiano Ronaldo and Spaniard and world no 1 Rafa Nadal posted their wishes on social media.
Bindra, now retired but still heavily involved in sporting world in administrative capacity, posted a video where he said, “Hello everyone! Wishing you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! May the coming year be sporty, happy and healthy one for all of you. Best wishes!”.
Rohit Sharma, India’s captain for the Sri Lanka ODI and T20 series, and opener KL Rahul, posted pictures of the team with the trophy following a clean sweep over the islanders. India registered a 3-0 sweep over Sri Lanka in T20s with a 5-wicket win at Rohit’s home ground of Wankhede Stadium to wrap up the season in glorious fashion. Earlier, India beat Sri Lanka 1-0 in the Test series and 2-1 in the ODI series. Personally, Rohit has been full of runs during Sri Lanka’s tour with 217 runs in Tests (in three innings), 217 runs in the ODIs (in three innings) and 162 runs in T20s (in three innings). In the ODIs and T20s, he emerged as the highest run scorer.
Many stars posted pictures alongside their loved ones as well with Ronaldo posting a picture on Christmas Eve with his family. Elsewhere, Australian cricketer David Warner posted a video wishing “Merry Christmas” with his wife and two daughters also making an appearance.
Sania Mirza posted a picture alongside husband and Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik. The picture, posted by Shoaib, bears the caption: “Zindagi mey toh sabhi piyar kia kartey hain” with a Christmas tree behind them.
