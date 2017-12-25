Merry Christmas: Rohit Sharma, Abhinav Bindra, Sania Mirza, PR Sreejesh, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafa Nadal and more sports persons extend holiday wishes

Sports stars wished everyone Merry Christmas and Happy New Year through their social media accounts. Sports stars wished everyone Merry Christmas and Happy New Year through their social media accounts.

Sports persons from across categories extended their wishes on Christmas and the upcoming holiday season to everyone using their social media accounts. From the likes of 2008 Olympic gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra, cricketer Rohit Sharma, ace tennis star Sania Mirza to global stars – The Best FIFA Men’s Player of the Year Cristiano Ronaldo and Spaniard and world no 1 Rafa Nadal posted their wishes on social media.

Bindra, now retired but still heavily involved in sporting world in administrative capacity, posted a video where he said, “Hello everyone! Wishing you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! May the coming year be sporty, happy and healthy one for all of you. Best wishes!”.

Rohit Sharma, India’s captain for the Sri Lanka ODI and T20 series, and opener KL Rahul, posted pictures of the team with the trophy following a clean sweep over the islanders. India registered a 3-0 sweep over Sri Lanka in T20s with a 5-wicket win at Rohit’s home ground of Wankhede Stadium to wrap up the season in glorious fashion. Earlier, India beat Sri Lanka 1-0 in the Test series and 2-1 in the ODI series. Personally, Rohit has been full of runs during Sri Lanka’s tour with 217 runs in Tests (in three innings), 217 runs in the ODIs (in three innings) and 162 runs in T20s (in three innings). In the ODIs and T20s, he emerged as the highest run scorer.

Many stars posted pictures alongside their loved ones as well with Ronaldo posting a picture on Christmas Eve with his family. Elsewhere, Australian cricketer David Warner posted a video wishing “Merry Christmas” with his wife and two daughters also making an appearance.

Wishing everyone a season filled with happiness & prosperity. #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/ynqF9JRpul — Abhinav Bindra (@Abhinav_Bindra) December 25, 2017

I hope Santa is good to you this year because you only deserve the best. Merry Christmas!! pic.twitter.com/gQSqcSmSas — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 25, 2017

Merry Christmas everyone 🎄 pic.twitter.com/TwmUS06zeP — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) December 24, 2017

Merry Christmas everyone!! 🎄❤️🎅🏽🌟 pic.twitter.com/UmSje6m3p3 — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) December 24, 2017

May your Christmas sparkle with moments of love , laughter and goodwill .. Merry Christmas 🎄 to all pic.twitter.com/JiSV5eYTrf — sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) December 24, 2017

I wish you all the very best for this joyous time of the year. Let us all spend this auspicious season with Christ In our mind …Merry Christmas Everyone 🎄🎉🎊🎅🏻 pic.twitter.com/ai9L5tFNWM — jeje lalpekhlua (@jejefanai) December 24, 2017

Feliz Natal,paz,amor Deus e saúde =FAMÍLIA❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/7PjMs4sdJu — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 24, 2017

Os deseo una Feliz Navidad a todos los que la celebréis. Que tengáis un buen día con vuestros seres mas queridos. ¡Felices fiestas! I wish you a merry Christmas to everyone celebrating it. Have a good day with your beloved ones. Happy holidays! — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) December 24, 2017

Merry Xmas everyone …. Have a great time …. Enjoy it …. Be Merry …. Drink plenty …. but also spare a thought for those who are less fortunate … #MerryChristmas — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 24, 2017

Merry Xmas everyone from the Clarke’s 🎄🎁🎅🏼 have a great day pic.twitter.com/8x4ak5gLKZ — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) December 24, 2017

Merry Christmas 2017 pic.twitter.com/mhQWuCMRIv — Boris Becker (@TheBorisBecker) December 24, 2017

Christmas party with friends, college days relived after a long time. The http://t.co/khKt0HlPyX IT gang😂 pic.twitter.com/KrYPStRjnu — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) December 25, 2017

Sania Mirza posted a picture alongside husband and Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik. The picture, posted by Shoaib, bears the caption: “Zindagi mey toh sabhi piyar kia kartey hain” with a Christmas tree behind them.

