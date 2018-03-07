Men’s trap shooters finish outside medal rounds in World Cup

Kynan Chenai shot 107 to finish 44th. (File) Kynan Chenai shot 107 to finish 44th. (File)

The Indian men’s trap team finished outside the medal rounds after a disappointing day but the country still topped the medal standings with three gold and four bronze at the half-way stage of the ISSF World Cup in Guadalajara, Mexico. In the Men’s trap, Zoravar Singh Sandhu was the best Indian finisher shooting a score of 114 out of 125 in qualifying to end in 32nd position. Kynan Chenai shot 107 to finish 44th, while Manavjit Singh Sandhu did not finish his qualifying rounds.

Luxembourg’s Lyndon Sosa won the gold medal in the event and in the process also won his tiny nation its first World Cup medal ever at the end of competition day four. India have entered two teams in the mixed team trap event final today with Manavjit Singh Sandhu and Shreyasi Singh comprising of India 1 team, while Kynan Chenai and Seema Tomar making up the India 2 side, on day five of the competition.

