Mehuli Ghosh, Shahzar Rizvi bring India glory in maiden ISSF World Cup appearance

In a great day for Indian shooters at the 2018 ISSF World Cup Series in Guadalajara, Mexico, India won three medals – a gold and two bronze – as well as set a new record in 10m Air Pistol Men. Out of the six Indian shooters participating on the first day of the World Cup, Shahzar Rizvi and 17-year-old Mehuli Ghosh won gold and bronze respectively in their maiden World Cup appearances.

On his World Cup debut, Rizvi claimed the 10m Air Pistol Men gold after a consistent performance throughout the contest, grabbing the lead after the 14th shot and maintaining it until the very end. The 23-year-old, who participated at the 2014 ISSF World Championship as a junior placed ninth, also created a new World Record at the event, finishing with 242.3 points.

Meanwhile, 17-year old Mehuli clinched bronze in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle final with a score of 228.4. Her bronze-medal performance comes a year after she took the junior continental title in Asian Championship.

Standing next to Rizvi on the podium was teammate Jitu Rai, who took bronze with 219.0 point. Om Prakash Mitharval, India’s third participant with a final appearance, finished just outside of the podium, placed 4th in his first World Cup appearance and sealing his debut with 198.4.

In other performances by India on the first day, Anjum Moudgil finished fourth with 208.6 and Apurvi Chandela seventh with 144.1 in Women’s 10m Air Rifle final.

India has sent a total of 33 shooters to Mexico who will participate in a total of 15 events.

