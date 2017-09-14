Only in Express

Media director Mike Tancred exits in Australian Olympic Committee revamp

Mike Tancred, who stood down from Olympic duties on full pay pending the investigation, was reprimanded in June for telling former AOC chief executive Fiona de Jong during a phone call last year that he would 'bury' her.

By: AP | Sydney | Published:September 14, 2017 12:47 pm
Australian Olympic Committee, Mike Tancred, Fiona de Jong, John Coates AOC president John Coates, an International Olympic Committee vice-president, was re-elected in May. (Source: File)
Top News

The Australian Olympic Committee’s longtime media director Mike Tancred, who stepped aside from his duties after facing bullying allegations, has left amid an organizational restructure.

The announcement on Thursday came two weeks after the AOC issued a statement saying an independent tribunal’s investigation into four claims against Tancred found “none of the complaints has been made out on an objective basis.”

Tancred, who stood down from Olympic duties on full pay pending the investigation, was reprimanded in June for telling former AOC chief executive Fiona de Jong during a phone call last year that he would “bury” her.

His tenure had spanned nine OIympic Games. The findings on Tancred came a week after the release of a report on the AOC’s workplace culture, which criticized the organization after a survey of staff and stakeholders highlighted perceptions of favoritism, unfairness and open hostility between senior leaders.

AOC president John Coates, an International Olympic Committee vice-president, was re-elected in May after a bitter election campaign.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Most Read
    Live Cricket Scores & Results

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Sep 13, 201721:00 IST
    Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
    22
    Zone A - Match 76
    FT
    38
    Puneri Paltan beat Haryana Steelers (38-22)
    Sep 14, 201720:00 IST
    Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
    VS
    Zone A - Match 77
    Sep 15, 201720:00 IST
    Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
    VS
    Zone B - Match 78

    Disappointed that no players from India in World XI 