MC Mary Kom eyes comeback at Asian Championship

Five-time world champion and London Olympics bronze-medallist woman boxer MC Mary Kom is eyeing a comeback to the ring at this year’s Asian championship in Vietnam before deciding her future course of action.

The Rajya Sabha MP, who has not competed since last year’s World Championships, ruled out retirement for the time being but has decided to set short-term goals.

Asked whether she has any plans to quit boxing, the 34-year-old celebrated pugilist said: “Not yet. I am still doing practice and still continuing to follow my schedule. I am still dreaming for another year (in boxing).”

“My next target is Asian Championships in November. I want to give myself a chance to be in the team and give my best and win a medal for India,” Mary Kom said on the sidelines of the felicitation ceremony of India’s Special Olympics contingent.

The Indian Special Olympics contingent won 73 medals, including 37 gold, 10 silver and 26 bronze at the just-concluded Special Olympic World Winter Games in Austria. Mary once again ruled out turning professional.

“I have no plans to turn professional as I still love to play for India.”

The women’s Asian Championships is scheduled to be held in Vietnam from November 2 to 12 later this year.

Mary Kom was recently appointed National Observer for boxing by the Government of India to assist in the preparation and implementation of the government’s long term development plan for Olympics.

Asked about her new role, she said: Whatever responsibility the government has given me, I will try my level best to perform them. My priority will be to work towards providing immediate facilities and help to all the boxers.”

Meanwhile, air pistol shooter Heena Sidhu, who was also present on the occasion alongside ace shuttler Saina Nehwal, urged the Sports Ministry to keep its immediate focus on next year’s Commonwealth and Asian Games.

“We are still lagging behind for 2020 Olympics. We should now pay attention to the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. The government should pull up its socks and focus on the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

“We still don’t know the government’s plan for Commonwealth and Asian Games with just a year remaining,” she said.

