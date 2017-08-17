Latest news

Mayweather and McGregor will fight in smaller gloves

Nevada boxing regulators on Wednesday gave the two fighters an exemption to a rule requiring 10-ounce gloves, approving 8-ounce gloves for the Aug. 26 bout. Representatives of both fighters appeared before the Nevada Athletic Commission to request the waiver.

By: AP | Published:August 17, 2017 12:16 am
Floyd mayweather, Conor McGregor, mayweather vs mcgregor, conor mcgregor ufc, floyd mayweather boxing, boxing news, sports news, indian express The bout is set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on August 26. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor will fight with smaller gloves, though not nearly as small as the ones McGregor is used to wearing.

Nevada boxing regulators on Wednesday gave the two fighters an exemption to a rule requiring 10-ounce gloves, approving 8-ounce gloves for the Aug. 26 bout. Representatives of both fighters appeared before the Nevada Athletic Commission to request the waiver.

Commissioners also approved veteran referee Robert Byrd as the third man in the ring for the fight.

Under Nevada regulations, 10-ounce gloves are required in fights above 147 pounds and the bout is set for 154 pounds. But Mayweather has worn 8-ounce gloves most of his career, and McGregor has worn 4-ounce gloves in his UFC fights.

Commission Chairman Anthony Marnell led the way in approving the smaller gloves, but not before chastising the two camps for using the issue as a pawn in social media to try and sell tickets for the event.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 16, 201721:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
<!-- Match 31 -->
29
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 31
FT
19
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Telugu Titans (29-19)
Aug 17, 201720:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
<!-- Match 32 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 32
Aug 17, 201721:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
<!-- Match 33 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 33

Barcelona can cope without Neymar 