Matka race for women, pagdi race for men over 65

Sports ministry’s Gramin Khel Mahotsav surely sounds like a festival. Even more so when one realises that ‘Matka race’, tug-of-war and ‘head gear’ race are a few offbeat competitions that will be witnessed at the sports ministry’s latest proposed event.

The week-long event, that will take place from March 25 in the Capital, will also feature conventional sports competitions including athletics, volleyball and wrestling.

In all, registrations for eight disciplines will open on March 10. Athletes aged 18 years or less can take part in athletics, kabaddi, kho kho, volleyball and wrestling. Matka race (only women) and tug-of-war, which the ministry believes will pull in crowds to the event, is exclusively for people above 50 years. The head gear (pagdi) race is for people above 65.

Five venues have been shortlisted by the ministry in the outskirts of Delhi: Alipur, Nangloi, Najafgarh, Mehrauli and Shahdara. The competition will be held in three phases — block-level qualifiers, inter- block competitions, and finals. The block level qualifiers will be organised in the respective areas, while those who make the cut will compete in the inter-block events at the Bawana stadium. The programme will conclude on March 31 at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex with a prize distribution function.

“The idea behind including these events is to encourage more people to turn up. We have to do such events to ignite curiosity among the rural folk,” sports minister Vijay Goel said.

An exhibition wrestling match featuring double Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar is also on the cards for March 28. The opponent is yet to be finalised, but Sushil’s presence itself is bound pull in more people to the event. On March 26, a mini marathon (11km) will be flagged off at the Bawana stadium for further publicity. Goel believes the model will soon be adopted by other states and will become a nationwide phenomenon.

“We wanted to organise the event in Delhi first to get maximum attention. We will also review the event and see where we fell short and work on improving it. The whole idea of the event is to promote sports among rural folks. If you take a look at the current athletes, you will find that a lot of them come from rural backgrounds. We want to encourage more such talent to come forward.”

According to Goel, promising athletes stand a chance to earn scholarships and get their names enrolled in training schemes of the Sports Authority of India. Goel also said the long-due sports portal will go online in a few days time.

“The portal will also be a huge boost for athletes coming from rural areas. A lot of confusion will get cleared.”

Rural sports schemes in India have a long history. The first such programme, under the flagship of the Department of Youth Affairs & Sports, was launched way back in 1970 but never brought the desired results. The biggest challenge for Goel and the ministry would not be organising the event, but building on from there.