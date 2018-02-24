  • Associate Sponsor
Mary Kom in final; Vikas Krishan, Satish Kumar in semis of Strandja Memorial

Mary Kom, targetting her third successive international gold medal, quite literally toyed with China's Ye Jiali to make the summit clash.

By: PTI | Sofia | Published: February 24, 2018 11:03 am
M C Mary Kom, M C Mary Kom India, India M C Mary Kom, L Sarita Devi, L Sarita Devi India, India L Sarita Devi, sports news, Indian Express Mary Kom is targetting her third successive international gold medal. (File)
M C Mary Kom (48kg) turned on the style as she advanced to the finals, while Vikas Krishan (75kg) and two other male boxers entered the semifinals on a reasonably good day for India at the 69th Strandja Memorial Tournament here today. Five-time world champion and Olympic bronze-medallist Mary Kom, targetting her third successive international gold medal, quite literally toyed with China’s Ye Jiali to make the summit clash.

However, another former world and Asian champion L Sarita Devi (60kg) bowed out of the competition with a bronze medal. Sarita lost to Finland’s Mira Potkonen, to whom she had lost in the final of last month’s India Open as well. Meena Kumari Devi (54kg) also ended with a bronze medal after losing to local favourite Stoyka Petrova despite a spirited performance.

In the men’s draw, former Asian Games gold-medallist Vikas Krishan (75kg), Asian Games bronze medallist Satish Kumar (+91kg) and the unheralded Gaurav Solanki (52kg) advanced to the semi-finals to assure themselves of medals. While Gaurav pummelled Kyrgyzstan’s Azat Usenaliev, Vikas edged past Kazakhstan’s Tursynbay Kulakhmet in a split verdict to make the last-four stage. It was a significant victory for Vikas, who is returning to action after recovering from a hand injury, which forced him out of the national championships as well as the India Open last month.

In the evening session, Satish hardly broke a sweat against Iran’s Iman Ramezanpoudelavar in his quarterfinal victory. Their victories took the total number of male boxers in the semi-finals to five. Earlier, India Open gold-medallist Amit Panghal (49kg) also made the semi-final stage along with last edition’s silver-medallist Mohammed Hussamuddin (56kg).

Bowing out today in the quarterfinal stage was Manish Panwar (81kg), losing to Russia’s Ilyas Mutaev in a unanimous verdict. India are assured of 10 medals at the event — five men and an equal number of women in various stages of medal rounds.

