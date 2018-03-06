Manu Bhaker wins two golds: Virender Sehwag leads congratulatory tweets

Manu Bhaker won gold at the ISSF World Cup in Guadalajara, Mexico. Manu Bhaker won gold at the ISSF World Cup in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Manu Bhaker’s impressive performance at the ISSF World Cup has earned her widespread applause and plaudits. The 16-year-old has had a phenomenal run so far, winning successive gold medals. Earlier, she clinched the yellow metal in the 10m air pistol (women’s) and on Tuesday, secured another podium finish with after finishing first in 10m air pistol mixed team. Along with Om Prakash Mitharval, the teenager overtook the German rivals in the final phase of the match to win the contest. Twitterati could not stop gushing over her magnificent show and here are some of the best reactions-

Congratulations Manu Bhaker on winning gold and helping India bag top prize in Air Pistol Mixed Doubles final. Proud of you ! pic.twitter.com/IRqe8C7DWq — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 6 March 2018

Very proud to support these 2 young shooting talents Manu Bhaker and Mehuli Ghosh @OGQ_India . Very important to stay grounded and don’t hype things too much. Important year(s) ahead 🙏🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/BGNwOQtC2x — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) 6 March 2018

Congratulations #ManuBhaker on winning gold medal in ISSF Shooting World Cup! The nation is proud of your achievement! — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) 6 March 2018

Hearty congratulations to #ManuBhaker, daughter of Haryana for winning the Gold medal at the Women’s 10 metre #AirPistol event in the #ISSFWorldCup. We are proud of your achievement! — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) 5 March 2018

Meanwhile, this is the second medal for Bhaker as she continues to grow in leaps and bounds. India has enjoyed a successful outing in the ISSF World Cup so far, with many as three golds.

