  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News

Manu Bhaker wins two golds: Virender Sehwag leads congratulatory tweets

Manu Bhaker shot her way to a second successive gold medal in Guadalajara, Mexico on Tuesday.

By: Express Web Desk | Published: March 6, 2018 11:46 am
Manu Bhaker, Bhaker, India, ISSF World Cup, International Shooting Sport Federation, ISSF, shooting news, indian express Manu Bhaker won gold at the ISSF World Cup in Guadalajara, Mexico.
Top News

Manu Bhaker’s impressive performance at the ISSF World Cup has earned her widespread applause and plaudits. The 16-year-old has had a phenomenal run so far, winning successive gold medals. Earlier, she clinched the yellow metal in the 10m air pistol (women’s) and on Tuesday, secured another podium finish with after finishing first in 10m air pistol mixed team. Along with Om Prakash Mitharval, the teenager overtook the German rivals in the final phase of the match to win the contest. Twitterati could not stop gushing over her magnificent show and here are some of the best reactions-

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Meanwhile, this is the second medal for Bhaker as she continues to grow in leaps and bounds. India has enjoyed a successful outing in the ISSF World Cup so far, with many as three golds.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

 
Suresh Raina batted as if he was never out of side 