Manu Bhaker, Mehuli Ghosh emerge best shooters in National Shooting Championship

Manu Bhaker and Mehuli Ghosh emerged as the best shooters as Haryana dominated the 61st National Shooting Championship with 168 medals at the National Games Shooting Range in Thiruvananthapuram.

Manu, a young woman pistol shooter from Haryana, was the best shooter in pistol events with a total of 15 medals including 11 gold, three silvers and one bronze medal.

Mehuli Ghosh of West Bengal, on the other hand, emerged as the best rifle shooter with eight gold and three bronze for a total of 11 medals.

Haryana, meanwhile, topped the medal’s tally in both the individual and team open categories.

In the open category, Haryana won 10 gold, three silvers and four bronze medals to finish far ahead of second placed Punjab who won four gold, three silvers and four bronze medals for a tally of 10 medals overall.

In the Team events, Haryana was equally dominant with 24 gold, 21 silvers and six bronze medals.

Punjab had to be content with second place again with 18 gold, 12 silvers and 15 bronze medals.

The Army Marksmanship Unit came third in the Team category overall with 15 gold and three silver medals.

Haryana won a total of 168 medals in the competition, Punjab won 127, Maharashtra 118 while hosts Kerala finished with a total of 29 medals to bag the maximum number of medals in totality.

Other notable performances came from Divansh Panwar (four gold, one silver and four bronze) of Rajasthan and Fateh Singh Dhillon (two gold, five silvers and two bronze) of Punjab in the Rifle events.

In the Pistol events, Anish Bhanwala (10 gold, three silvers and two bronze) of Haryana and state-mate Adarsh Singh (10 gold, two silvers, three bronze) showed their prowess with robust performances.

A total of 4998 shooters from across India, including 3388 men, 1520 women, 74 Para Men and 16 Para Women competed for a total of 778 medals awarded.

Uttar Pradesh registered the highest number of entries with 735 competitors followed by Maharashtra with 697, Haryana with 610 and hosts Kerala had 113 shooters competing.

