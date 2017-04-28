Manpreet Kaur makes sensational return, Neeraj Chopra qualifies for World Championships

Manpreet Kaur and Neeraj Chopra qualified for World Championships. Manpreet Kaur and Neeraj Chopra qualified for World Championships.

Five years ago, Manpreet Kaur and Karamjit Singh were blessed with a baby girl. But, after motherhood, Manpreet had to decide if she wants to return to athletics, especially after having post-pregnancy complications. But she decided that she will return. Last year, at the National Open Athletics Championships in Kolkata, she broke the 18-year-old national record in shot-pout with a throw of 17.95 metres and qualified for the Rio Olympics.

And she has done it again. At the Asian Grand Prix-I, Manpreet broke the national record and also won the gold medal with a throw of 18.86, the best of the year so far. This is has given a new life to the Indian athletics scenario after the Olympics.

Manpreet wasn’t the only highlight of the past week from Indian athletics. Neeraj Chopra qualified for the World Championships in javelin throw after 83.32-metre effort at the second leg of the Asian Grand Prix. The 20-year-old, who became the first Indian to become a world champion last year, will now compete at the senior level at the World Championships in London later this year.

A host of other results made India proud in China. Dutee Chand grabbed a silver medal for India in the women’s 100m event with the timing of 11.57 seconds while, Tintu Luka, on a day after her birthday, also bagged a silver medal in the women’s 800m with the timing of 2:06.32.

In a bitter-sweet result, Neena Varakil won gold in the women’s long jump event with a leap of 6.37 metres but could not qualify for the World Championship as it needed a jump of 6.75 metres.

Overall, a fruitful week for India in athletics and with special focus on athletes like Chopra, we can have a not outing a the World Championships as well. He has a personal best of 86.48 metres, a throw he completed to became the junior world champion, and with the Rio Olympics bronze medal going at 85.38 metres, there is high chance Chopra can emerge as the big name of Indian athletics.

Manpreet also needs to be applauded for her effort as she has broken the national record twice now in last 18 months and to do this after becoming a mother is a feat in itself.

Hockey: In the past 18 to 24 months, Indian hockey has received support from all quarters. Whether the fans or Hockey India, everyone has backed the team. Once again, it can expect the same when it starts the new international season with the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia.

With a packed schedule for the remaining part of the year and in the build to the World Cup at home, India will be tested thoroughly. They play some top nations in the next six months. This will not only put them under the pressure of performing but also of keeping their fitness up to the mark.

Looking to bag the top prize at the 26th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2017 beginning on 29 April, here’s a look at India’s fixtures! #IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/06wAUt3jRb — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) 27 April 2017

But, the task hand currently is Azlan Shah where they face Great Britain in their opening game. The team has rested a few players but included the younger ones, most of them from the junior World Cup winning squad last year. With a nice balance in the team, we can observe how this pans out and what this team can offer to the hockey fans.

