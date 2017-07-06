Latest News

Manpreet Kaur wins first gold medal for India at Asian Athletics Championships 2017

Manpreet Kaur captured the gold medal for India on the opening day of the competition in the women's shot put. Manpreet, a mother of a five-year-old, threw 18.28m to claim the top medal in Bhubaneshwar.

manpreet kaur, asian athletics 2017, asian athletics championships, shot put, sports news, indian express Manpreet Kaur won first gold medal for India. (Source: Express Photo)
First day of the Asian Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar and India open their account with a gold medal. Manpreet Kaur captured the gold medal for India on the opening day of the competition in the women’s shot put. Manpreet, a mother of a five-year-old, threw 18.28m to claim the top medal in Bhubaneshwar. Earlier, Vikas Gowda won a bronze medal in the men’s discus throw with a effort of 60.81m.

The 27-year-old shot putter from Ambala had earlier completed a throw of 18.86 metres at the Asian Grand Prix in China earlier this year. Though, she could not break the record on Thursday, Manpreet managed a throw close to her best.

She had qualified for the World Championships in London in April and broken the national record twice in last 20 months. She made a comeback a three-year gap due to birth of her child.

