Manpreet Kaur wins first gold medal for India at Asian Athletics Championships 2017

First day of the Asian Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar and India open their account with a gold medal. Manpreet Kaur captured the gold medal for India on the opening day of the competition in the women’s shot put. Manpreet, a mother of a five-year-old, threw 18.28m to claim the top medal in Bhubaneshwar. Earlier, Vikas Gowda won a bronze medal in the men’s discus throw with a effort of 60.81m.
The 27-year-old shot putter from Ambala had earlier completed a throw of 18.86 metres at the Asian Grand Prix in China earlier this year. Though, she could not break the record on Thursday, Manpreet managed a throw close to her best.
She had qualified for the World Championships in London in April and broken the national record twice in last 20 months. She made a comeback a three-year gap due to birth of her child.
