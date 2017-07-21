Manpreet Kaur suspended by NADA

Bhubaneshwar: Manpreet Kaur warms up at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar on Saturday. PTI Photo by Shirish Shete (Story SPD- 3) (PTI7_9_2017_000021A) Bhubaneshwar: Manpreet Kaur warms up at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar on Saturday. PTI Photo by Shirish Shete (Story SPD- 3) (PTI7_9_2017_000021A)

Manpreet Kaur has been provisionally suspended by the National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) after she tested positive for banned substances for the second time in a couple of days. According to ANU, the urine ‘A’ sample of Manpreet collected furing the first led of the Asian Grand Prix on April 24 was also found to have banned stimulant DMBA dimethylbutylamine in it. It was the same as the one detected during a test conducted during the Federation Cup National Championships on June 1.

“Shot-putter Manpreet Kaur was yesterday provisionally suspended by NADA. At the time of result management process, NADA came to know she took anabolic substance while participating in China this year,” NADA Director General Navin Agarwal is quoted as saying by ANI, “NADA has clubbed the two cases and yesterday put her under suspension. We have told the federations and the Sports Authority of India that whenever an athlete is to comeback from foreign country, we should be informed so that we can do a physical check of his/her belongings for any doping substances and also test him/her for presence of any dope material in the body.”

He also stated that NADA is now coming up with athlete biological passports to prevent the dope. “This will come in to effect from 1st January 2018,” he said. Yesterday, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) also put a provisional suspension on the Indian shot-putter.

The suspension rules out Manpreet from participating in the World Athletics Championships that will be held in London between August 5 and 13. India might also lose the gold medal won by her at the 22nd Asian Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar if her confirmatory urine sample ‘B’ test also returns positive.

