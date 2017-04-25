Supermom qualifies for Worlds

Manpreet Kaur on the podium on Monday. Manpreet Kaur on the podium on Monday.

The International athletics federation lists this season’s best throw at 18.54 metres in the women’s shot put. American Michelle Carter, the Rio Olympics gold medallist, has laid down an early marker this year. But ‘top lists’ at the start of a season are provisional at best, more so in a year in which the World Championships are to be held. Carter, like all the other top throwers around the world, will want to peak during the championships. She will aim to throw close to 20.63 metres — the distance she achieved at the Rio Games to win gold.

India’s Manpreet Kaur is not living in a fool’s paradise. She is aware that her gold-medal winning throw of 18.86 metres — which will be placed above Carter’s when the IAAF list is updated — at the first leg of the Asian Grand Prix in Jinhua, China, on Monday will be bettered as the year progresses. While it lasts, the 27-year-old Manpreet would like to bask in the recognition of producing the best throw of 2017. China’s Bian Song finished second with a throw of 17.96m.

Manpreet’s effort needs to be given its due. She improved her national record by nearly a metre and also qualified for the World Championships in London, where she could compete against the likes of Carter. The entry standard for the World Championship is 17.75 metres. Her achievement on Monday is commendable and what makes Manpreet an athlete to watch out for is the fact that she has broken the senior women’s shot put record twice in 18 months. Both national marks were achieved when she made a comeback following a three-year break after becoming a mother.

“I started practice less than a year after I became a mother. I was lucky because my in-laws encouraged me to take up the sport again. My husband is my coach and so I have family support to fall back on,” Manpreet said on Monday from Jinhua.

Her husband Karamjit Singh recalls how when Jasnoor was born five years ago, the couple were unsure whether to get back to athletics.

“She had to undergo a caesarean and there were post-pregnancy complications. It was very challenging for Manpreet to get back to throwing. Physically it was not easy because shot put is a ‘power’ discipline. Her muscles and body had undergone changes after giving birth. However, she was keen to return to the sport and I supported her,” Karamjit says.

Manpreet believes breaking the national record on two occasions — the first time she had lowered an 18-year-old mark — has vindicated her decision to juggle motherhood with athletics. She also won the gold at the South Asian Games in Guwahati in 2016.

“Today’s performance proves that I am improving. My target this year is to cross the 19-metre mark. This is the first competition of the season and I am sure I will get better as the season progresses,” Manpreet says. However, she will be judged by how she does at the World Championships because Indian athletes have a tendency to implode at the big events. At the Rio Olympics, Manpreet failed to improve on her personal best but she puts it down to being disturbed after the death of her father-in-law Bhupinder Singh.

“He was hospitalised because of a respiratory condition and passed away just before the Rio Games. It was a difficult period for us as a family,” Manpreet says.

“My father-in-law was keen that I continue to be an athlete even after I became a mother. He used to encourage me a lot. Even when he was in hospital, he used to tell me not to miss training. He used to push me to train and not worry about his ill-health. I took a three-year break from 2010 to 2013 before returning to the sport. It is because of the support of my in-laws and husband that I could progress so far.”

Nowadays, Manpreet’s mother-in-law has taken over the task of running the household and looking after Jasnoor. She also ensures that Manpreet follows her diet when at home. With her husband Karamjit also being a national-level thrower, help is always at hand. “We started training together nearly a decade ago in Sirhind on a ground where at one end we made a throwing circle. Manpreet’s brother was my coach and soon the families decided that we should get married. Ours was an arranged marriage but there were so many common interests that we felt we were made for each other,” Karamjit says. There are two more legs of the Asian GP, followed by the Indian Grand Prix series at home. These are still early days in the season, but by already qualifying for the World Championships in August, Manpreet has started on the right foot.

Other Indian winners:

Men: Neeraj Chopra (silver; men’s javeline; 82.11m); Jinson Johnson (silver, 800m, 1:50.71); Om Prakash Karhana (bronze, shot put, 18.41 m); Women: Tintu Luka (silver; 800m, 2:03.50); Neena Varakil (silver, long jump, 6.46m); Dutee Chand (bronze, 100m, 11.59s).

