Manoj Kumar, Shiva Thapa strike gold in Czech Republic tournament

Manoj Kumar after winning the gold medal. Manoj Kumar after winning the gold medal.

Making a grand success, Indian boxers bagged a total of eight medals at the 48th Grand Prix Usti Nad Labem. What makes it even more special is that the out of the eight, five were gold medals. The three other medals — two silver and one bronze — made the tournament a success for India.

The five gold medals for India were earned by world championships bronze-medallist Shiva Thapa, former Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Manoj Kumar, Amit Phangal, Gaurav Bidhuri and Satish Kumar. These boxers claimed the gold medals in weight categories 60kg, 69kg, 52kg, 56kg and +91kg respectively.

The two boxers who finished with silver medals were Kavinder Bisht in the 52kg category and Manish Panwar in the 81kg category. The only bronze medal from the Czech Republic tournament was awarded to Sumit Sangwan in the 91kg who lost in the semifinal on Saturday.

India’s two Olympians in the tournament to reach the finals, Thapa and Manoj made sure they assert their dominance over their opponents as they completed their victories with 5-0 result. The former defeated Filip Meszaros of Slovakia while the latter got an easy win over David Kotrc, a local favourite. Another 5-0 victory was register by Bhiduri, who was up against Poland’s Iwanow Jaroslaw and beat him with ease.

The two other boxers — Phangal and Satish — who won gold but had to see off a stiff chanllege from their opponents. In an all-Indian final, Panghal was up against Bisht and won the fight with 3-2 decision. Panghal is a 49kg boxer but was boxing a category above. Satish had to box a hard final against Max Keller from Germany but he managed to claim the top position in the end. Panwar, who lost to Germany’s Ibragim Bazuev, had to settle for a silver medal.

Out of these boxers, seven of them are scheduled to compete in Hamburg, Germany during the World Championships from August 25 to September 2. Another Indian boxer, Vikas Krishan is also part of the team bound for Worlds but he was not part of the team in Czech Republic and preferred to train in Pune.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd