Manoj Kumar loses in debut WSB bout

Former Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Manoj Kumar’s World Series of Boxing debut for the British Lionhearts ended in disappointment as he was beaten by Aslanbek Shymbergenov in his team’s semifinal loss to Astana Arlans Kazakhstan.

The Indian went down 47:48, 46:49, 46:49 in the five- round welterweight 69kg contest. His team, British Lionhearts, lost the two-leg contest 3-7 on aggregate.

Manoj fought hard in the bout and even managed to win the fourth round but Shymbergenov’s long reach was something that that the Indian found tough to deal with.

