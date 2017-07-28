Manoj kumar, two others enter final of Czech boxing tourney

Manoj Kumar defeated Kristian Cholinsky to enter the final. Manoj Kumar defeated Kristian Cholinsky to enter the final.

Former Commonwealth Games gold- medallist Manoj Kumar (69kg), along with two other Indians, advanced to the finals of the Grand Prix Usti Nad Labem boxing tournament in Czech Republic.

Manoj defeated Kristian Cholinsky to enter the final. Also advancing to the final were Satish Kumar (+91kg) and Manish Panwar (81kg). While Satish defeated Adam Kolarik of the Czech Republic, Manish got the better of a local favourite in Kamil Hladky.

However, Ashish Kumar bowed out with a quarterfinal loss to Germany’s Artem Harutyunyan. Earlier, World Championships bronze-medallist Shiva Thapa (60kg) had also entered the final.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App