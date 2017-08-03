Latest News

Manju Kumari enters bronze medal play-offs in Junior World Wrestling

Manju Kumari started off with a dominating 5-1 victory over Bulgaria's Aleksandrina Nikolaeva Kashinova in the 1/8 stage but was outclassed 0-10 by Japan's Yuzuru Kumano in her quarterfinal bout. Manju will face Ilona Prokopevniuk in the bronze medal match on Thursday.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:August 3, 2017 6:54 pm
manju kumari, manju kumari india, manju kumari wrestling, junior world wrestling championship, divya tomar, nandini solankhe, pooja devi, wrestling news, sports news, indian express Manju Kumari remains in contention for a bronze medal. (Source: Reuters)
India’s Manju Kumari remained in contention for a bronze medal but three of her compatriots fizzled out before the medal round in the Junior World
Wrestling Championship in Tampere, Finland on Thursday.

Manju, competing in 59kg weight division, will face Ilona Prokopevniuk of Ukraine in the bronze medal match on Thursday.

However, Divya Tomar (44kg), Nandini Salokhe (51kg) and Pooja Devi (67kg) failed to make it to the medal round.

Manju started off with a dominating 5-1 victory over Bulgaria’s Aleksandrina Nikolaeva Kashinova in the 1/8 stage but was outclassed 0-10 by Japan’s Yuzuru Kumano in her quarterfinal bout.

However, with the Japanese girl advancing to the final, Manju got another life in the form of repechage and she did not waste the opportunity.

In her repechage bout, Manju got the better of Tianna Grace Kennett of Canada 4-0 to storm into the bronze-medal play-offs.

Tomar, meanwhile, missed out on a place in the bronze- medal round of 44kg after losing her repechage bout to Fatme Ibraimova Mandeva of Bulgaria 2-2 narrowly.

Last night, Deepak Punia failed to finish on the podium after going down to Gadzhimurad Magomedsaidov of Azerbaijan in the bronze-medal match of men’s 84kg freestyle.

