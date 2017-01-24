Manisha National Billiards and Snooker Championship: Pankaj Advani, Rupesh Shah enter semis

Pankaj Advani (Source: File) Pankaj Advani (Source: File)

Pankaj Advani of PSPB sailed smoothly to the semi-final round with comfortable 4-2 win over PSPB’s Dhwaj Haria in the senior billiards on Monday. In the ongoing Manisha National Billiards and Snooker Championship at PYC Hindu Gymkhana, Pankaj lost first frame 99-151, as Dhwaj came up with 86-point break. The second frame saw Pankaj in his usual rhythm and he equalised the score with a 143-point break. Dhwaj failed to score a single point in that frame but he was determined not to give an easy tie to his stronger opponent and he again raced ahead to 2-1 lead in the third frame. His 133-point came handy, as Pankaj was settled on 84.

However, that’s was Dhwaj’s last sign of relief as Pankaj went to win remaining three frames with 145, 127 and 67-point breaks. In the semis, Pankaj will take on another PSPB cueist Brijiesh Damani, who knocked out Dhruv Sitwala (PSPB) 4-2. Dhruv, who defended his Asian Billiards crown in 2016, started well with 151-128 win in the first frame, and was leading 2-1 with a 150-00 score in the third. However, the Kolkata cueist won remaining three frames giving a little space to Dhruv.

Second semifinal will be held between Sourav Kothari and Rupesh Shah, making it all PSPB quartet in this championship. Sourav scripted easy 4-0 win over Maharashtra’s Vishal Madan while Rupesh stunned second seed Siddharth Parikh of Railways.