Manika Batra, Harmeet Desai recommended for Arjuna Award

The Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) on Friday recommended Manika Batra, the country’s only quadruple medallist at the Commonwealth Games, for Arjuna Award. Harmeet Desai has also been recommended for the prestigious award.

“We sent her nomination today. With such a strong performance in Gold Coast, it will be very difficult for the (government) committee to ignore her,” a TTFI official told PTI.

Batra created history in Gold Coast, single-handedly taking India to a maiden team gold before winning a singles gold, another first.

The 22-year-old beat world number four and triple Olympic medallist, Feng Tianwei of Singapore, twice in the tournament.

She also secured a women’s doubles silver alongside Mouma Das and mixed doubles bronze with G Sathiyan. Her next assignment is the World Team Championships in Sweden from April 29.

Harmeet Desai, who was part of the men’s team that won the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, has also been recommended for the Arjuna Award.

