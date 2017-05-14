Malaysian Squash Tour IX 2017: The win has helped my confidence, hope it will be a good season, says Harinder Pal Sandhu

Harinder Pal Sandhu . Express Harinder Pal Sandhu . Express

For the last two years, Mohali squash player Harinder Pal Sandhu has been struggling with injuries which have kept him away from the sport in between some fine runs in the national as well international circuit. A son of SP (Punjab Police) Harpal Singh Sandhu, the 28-year-old had a tear in his lower back disk last November managed to reach the semi-finals of the PSA World Tour Parkview Open in South Africa in April early this year. On Saturday, Sandhu claimed his sixth PSA title of his career with a 3-0 (11-0, 11-6, 11-7) win over unseeded Malaysian player Henry Leung in the final of the Malaysian Squash Tour IX in Kuala Lumpur.

“It has been tough two years for me. Whenever I was looking to score wins at the international level, injuries would force me to sit out. Last year, I suffered a hamstring injury after the SAF games and a back injury in November. The court was really fast in Malaysia and conditions were hot. Leugn had surprised top seed Elvin Keo earlier in the tournament. So, to win against a Malaysian player in the final helped my confidence and I hope it will be a start of a good season for me,” said Sandhu, who trains at the Indian Squash Academy in Chennai.

Sandhu, who stunned national champion Sourav Ghosal in 2014 in the nationals followed by three JSW PSA titles the same year, was expected to be the second Indian player after Ghosal to break into the top 50 in the rankings but due to injuries and an inconsistent form he only managed to reach only one semi-finals of the PSA World Tour in Victorian Open in 2016. Before this, Sandhu had lost to Declan James of England in the final of Christchurch Open in 2015 and Saturday’s win was Sandhu’s first title win on PSA tour in three years. After his semi-finals win in Kuala Lampur , Indian squash team former coach Major S Maniam, who is now the chief coach of Malaysia, also met Sandhu . “Sourav Ghosal indeed has been a good friend and whenever we are together, we discuss a lot of things.

When I was injured, he would often call me and inquire about my injury. I was recovering at the Indian Sqush Academy and I would often watch the movie Bhag Milkha Bhag for inspiration apart from reading Mike Tyson’s autobiography Undisputed Truth. Maniam sir has been a support figure for all of us since 2004 and I met him after my semi-final win. Unfortunately, he had to leave for some urgent work. Winning in front of him would have been great,” said the 28-year-old, whose world ranking of 89 is expected to change after the win.

Sandhu will now be playing in the Nissan Open Squash Championships in Philippines next week and the 28-year-old believes that the training under newly appointed Indian team coach Egyptian Ashraf el Karagui has helped him in his game. In 2015, Sandhu had also trained under David Palmer at Orlando. “Ashraf sir has been laying emphasis on playing an attacking game and his main focus is speed. We are trying different angles to hit and how to approach on and out of the ball shots. He has spent a lot of time with Egyptian players like Mohamed Elbershini who has won four PSA titles this year. My focus would be to win on the PSA Tour more to improve rankings and to qualify for the World Championships in November,” he said.

