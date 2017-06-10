Mahesh Mangaonkar enters New Zealand International Classic final

Eain Yow Ng had earlier accounted for the top seed Peter Creed of Wales in the quarterfinal. (Source: File) Eain Yow Ng had earlier accounted for the top seed Peter Creed of Wales in the quarterfinal. (Source: File)

India’s Mahesh Mangaonkar is one step closer to annexing his sixth PSA title, having reached the final of the New Zealand International Classic, a USD 10,000 PSA World Tour event being held at Palmerston North.

Fourth-seeded Mangaonkar, a quarterfinalist in the Welsh Open held last month, beat Malaysia’s top junior and current world junior champion Eain Yow Ng 17-11, 11-4, 11-4, 11-5 in the semi-final, said a SRFI release.

Eain had earlier accounted for the top seed Peter Creed of Wales in the quarterfinal. Mangaonkar will take on third-seed Greg Lobban of Scotland in the final on Sunday.

The Indian player’s previous PSA tournament win came at the Sekisui Open in Switzerland last year. He beat Joe Green of England 11-5, 11-6, 11-6 in the first round before getting the better of Malaysia’s Mohammad Syafiq Kamal 11-4, 9-11, 11-4, 11-4 in the quarterfinals.

