Mahavir Phogat hits back at Javed Akhtar for ‘uneducated’ jibe

Mahavir Phogat has slammed Javed Akhtar for his tweet. (Source: PTI) Mahavir Phogat has slammed Javed Akhtar for his tweet. (Source: PTI)

Javed Akhtar’s tweet that he made on Tuesday has rubbed a lot of people the wrong way. The veteran Bollywood lyricist, was slamming those trolling Gurmehar Kaur for a video clip in which she holds a placard saying , ‘Pakistan did not kill my dad, war did’ and said, “If a hardly literate player or a wrestler troll a pacifist daughter of a martyr its understandable but whats wrong with some educated folks.”

His tweet came after wrestlers Yogeshwar Dutt and the Phogat sisters criticised Kaur for her view on the war with Pakistan. The tweet has led to a wave of negative comments coming Akhtar’s way chiefly due to him pointing out to the educational background of the wrestlers. Yogeshwar Dutt responded by saying that he may not have written poems like Javed Akhtar but has won medals for India on the international stage. Now the patriach of the Phogat family, Mahavir Phogat has slammed Akhtar for his tweet.

“Yaha umar beet gayi desh ke liye medal dilane me, aur wo ek pal nahi lagate anpadh batane me (A lifetime has gone by trying to get medals for the country but it doesn’t take even a second to call us uneducated),” said Phogat in a series of tweets, “Apne aap ko desh ke prati samarpan karne wala vyakti se jyaada gyaani apni matrubhumi par koi nahi hota (There is no one more educated in our country than the one who sacrifices himself for it)”

Gurmehar Kaur’s 2015 video in which she calls for peace with Pakistan had resurfaced chiefly due to her participation in the ‘Save DU’ campaign.

