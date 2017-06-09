Lovlina Borgohain secures bronze at President’s Cup boxing

LovlinaBoroghain (75kg) bagged a bronze medal at the President’s Cup LovlinaBoroghain (75kg) bagged a bronze medal at the President’s Cup

Indian boxer Lovlina Boroghain (75kg) bagged a bronze medal at the President’s Cup after failing to win in the semifinals in Astana, Kazakhstan.

In the semi-finals, she lost to Shakimova (Kazakhstan). With this win, she became the only Indian to register a win in the tournament. Earlier, lost in Neeraj (51kg), who won a gold medal in the Nation’s Cup lost in the quarterfinals to Kazakh Shekerebekova.

However, other contenders – Siwi Boora (60kg) and Devanshu Jaiswal (81kg) also lost in their respective women’s and men’s quarterfinals.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd