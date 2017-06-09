Latest News

Lovlina Borgohain secures bronze at President’s Cup boxing

Earlier, Nation's Cup gold medallist Neeraj (51kg) lost in the quarterfinals to Kazakh Shekerebekova. The tournament features both men's and women's competition with close to 150 boxers vying for the top honours.

LovlinaBoroghain (75kg) bagged a bronze medal at the President’s Cup

Indian boxer Lovlina Boroghain (75kg) bagged a bronze medal at the President’s Cup after failing to win in the semifinals in Astana, Kazakhstan.

In the semi-finals, she lost to Shakimova (Kazakhstan). With this win, she became the only Indian to register a win in the tournament. Earlier, lost in Neeraj (51kg), who won a gold medal in the Nation’s Cup lost in the quarterfinals to Kazakh Shekerebekova.

However, other contenders – Siwi Boora (60kg) and Devanshu Jaiswal (81kg) also lost in their respective women’s and men’s quarterfinals.

