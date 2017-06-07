Lovlina Borgohain assures India a bronze at President’s Cup boxing

Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) was the lone Indian boxer to register a win in the President’s Cup , advancing to the semifinals and assuring herself of a medal in Astana, Kazakhstan. Borgohain defeated Isagulova of Kazakhstan to enter the medal round.

However, it was curtains for Siwi Boora (60kg) and Devanshu Jaiswal (81kg) who went down in their respective women’s and men’s quarterfinals.

While Siwi lost to Volosenko, Devanshu was beaten by Nurmagambetov. Both their rivals were Kazakhs.

Earlier, Gaurav Chauhan (91kg) assured himself of at least a bronze medal by defeating Kazakhstan’s Erkin in the quarterfinal to make the last-four stage.

However, Deepak Singh (52kg) and Parveen Kumar lost their respective opening bouts to bow out of the competition.

The tournament features both men’s and women’s competition with close to 150 boxers vying for the top honours.

