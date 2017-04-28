Latest News

London Marathon unveils new half-distance mass race for 2018

Leading athletes will run with amateurs in a mass participation event across closed roads in London on March 4.

By: Reuters | London | Published:April 28, 2017 7:42 pm
London Marathon, London Marathon news, London Marathon updates, half-marathon, half-marathon news, sports news, sports, Indian Express The London Marathon was co-founded by Brasher’s father Chris. (Source: AP)

London Marathon organisers have announced plans for a mass participation half-marathon next year as part of a campaign to encourage the city’s communities to interact.

A statement on Friday said leading athletes will run with amateurs in a mass participation event across closed roads in London on March 4.

A total of 7,500 places will be reserved for community groups from the four host boroughs in the race.

“We are creating an event that is unique, that is fun, that people will want to come back to year after year,” said event director Hugh Brasher. “The Big Half is a celebration of community and life.”

As part of the campaign, plans have also been announced for a run for younger competitors, a relay for community groups and a festival in Greenwich.

The London Marathon was co-founded by Brasher’s father Chris, in 1981. Around 40,000 runners took part in last Sunday’s race, with an estimated 800,000 supporters lining the route.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

2014 (U-19 World cup) ke baad fitness pey zyaada focus diya 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

32nd T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 28, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils

Eden Gardens, Kolkata
TODAY

33rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 28, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

34th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 29, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

35th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 29, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Mumbai Indians

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

36th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 30, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali