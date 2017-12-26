Logo puts chess in an odd position

World Chess Championship’s logo has generated plenty of buzz but for the wrong reasons. World Chess Championship’s logo has generated plenty of buzz but for the wrong reasons.

The staid world of chess hardly gets pulses racing in the general public. But the logo for the 2018 World Championship, to be held in London, has ensured that it would be much talked about, even among those not too interested in the game of 64 squares.

One of the two visuals, which shows two chequered bodies intertwined over a chess board, has been likened to a pose from the ‘Kama Sutra’. The other design shows four hands posed above the board. In a departure from facts, the board displayed in the image is a 6×6 structure, not the 8×8 one used in the sport. A pawn is shown on the back rank, which is not so according to the rules of the game. When reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen faces the winner of the Candidates Tournament in the British Capital next year, the Grandmasters and the viewers present will do well not to get distracted by the logo.

Radical thinking

We’re trying to illustrate that chess isn’t just about the mind — it’s about feeling,” said Ivan Vasin and Ivan Velichenko, creative directors at Shuka Design, who came up with the logo. “Chess is the epitome of a non-contact sport, but during a championship match, you can feel the crescendo of physical tension in the room.”

Past record

Shuka Design created the logo for the 2016 World Championship, held in New York. It did not court any controversy, which may have prompted organisers and designers to push the envelope.

Official line

World Chess, the commercial arm of governing body FIDE, argued that the logo created by the Moscow-based studio is “controversial and trendy, just like the host city”.

Pawnographic?

Not everyone is enthused by the logo, which may distract chess aficionadoes from the real action (!), on the board. Many argued that it made the game unsuitable for young minds.

“Finally, a position where DeepMind will have to do more than just calculations. If you’re in this position you can definitely count yourself off Santa’s good list! As a chess player, I wish the board was 8×8 and the pawn not on the back rank. In the end, people watch chess for the games. I’m hoping this doesn’t end up pushing us into late night TV.”

– Viswanathan Anand

“2018 World Championship Logo – Appropriate to promote to kids? … I strongly urge the organisers to scrap this logo and come up with something classy, clever, attractive, marketable and most importantly something the global chess community can be proud of. Let’s do the right thing.”

– Susan Polgar

“Agon perhaps suggesting that they are giving the #chess world a good f***ing.”

– Nigel Short

“I get my kicks above the waistline, sunshine!”

– Garry Kasparov

