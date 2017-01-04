Live Pro Wrestling League 2, Haryana Hammers vs UP Dangal: Haryana win tie with one more bout remaining

Live Haryana Hammers vs UP Dangal: Haryana Hammers won their first match against Mumbai Maharathis. (Source: Facebook) Live Haryana Hammers vs UP Dangal: Haryana Hammers won their first match against Mumbai Maharathis. (Source: Facebook)

The third day of the second edition of the Pro Wrestling League will see Haryana Hammers clash with the UP Dangal on Wednesday in New Delhi. While Haryana beat Mumbai in their first match, which was also the inaugural match of this season, UP Dangal will begin their campaign today. UP boosts with names like Geeta Phogat, Babita Phogat and Amit Dahiya while Haryana have Sandeep Tomar, Russia’s former world champ Abdusalam Gadisov and Rio Olympic medallists Sofia Mattsson and Marwa Amri. Six teams are participating in this edition of PWL and four will qualify for the semi-final while two will make it to the final that will be held on January 19.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd