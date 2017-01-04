Menu
  • Live Pro Wrestling League 2, Haryana Hammers vs UP Dangal: Haryana win tie with one more bout remaining

Live Pro Wrestling League 2, Haryana Hammers vs UP Dangal: Haryana win tie with one more bout remaining

Live Pro Wrestling League season 2: Haryana Hammers take on UP Dangal in New Delhi.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 4, 2017 8:32 pm
live wrestling, wrestling live, pro wrestling league live, haryana vs up live, haryana vs up wrestling live, haryana hammers, up dangal, geeta phogat, dangal, wrestling Live Haryana Hammers vs UP Dangal: Haryana Hammers won their first match against Mumbai Maharathis. (Source: Facebook)

The third day of the second edition of the Pro Wrestling League will see Haryana Hammers clash with the UP Dangal on Wednesday in New Delhi. While Haryana beat Mumbai in their first match, which was also the inaugural match of this season, UP Dangal will begin their campaign today. UP boosts with names like Geeta Phogat, Babita Phogat and Amit Dahiya while Haryana have Sandeep Tomar, Russia’s former world champ Abdusalam Gadisov and Rio Olympic medallists Sofia Mattsson and Marwa Amri. Six teams are participating in this edition of PWL and four will qualify for the semi-final while two will make it to the final that will be held on January 19.

vinaysiwach January 4, 20178:33 pm

Sandeep Tomar vs Amit Dahiya in the last bout in the men’s 57kg

vinaysiwach January 4, 20178:32 pm

SOFIA MATTSSON PINS BABITA PHOGAT IN JUST 46 SECONDS

Haryana seal the tie with one more bout remaining

vinaysiwach January 4, 20178:28 pm

Time for the big match! UP’s Babita Phogat vs Haryana’s Sofia Mattsson. Big cheer as Babita’s name is announced

vinaysiwach January 4, 20178:22 pm

Gadisov with an easy 8-0 win over Mausam Khatri & Haryana now lead 3-2. One more win will seal the tie for Haryana. Can Sofia Mattsson do it?

vinaysiwach January 4, 20178:18 pm

Dhols inside the stadium turning it up for the crowd. Super atmosphere inside the stadium

vinaysiwach January 4, 20178:17 pm

End of the first period and Gadisov leads Mausam 6-0 after three takedowns in the that period. Super quick Gadisov too hot for Mausam

vinaysiwach January 4, 20178:11 pm

Time for men’s 97kg. Former world champ Abdusalam Gadisov from Haryana to take on former India national champ Mausam Khatri of UP

vinaysiwach January 4, 20178:09 pm

Mamashuk shows great strength and experience to hold off Kiran. She wins 6-4 and levels the tie 2-2. Crowd goes crazy. Chants of UP, UP

vinaysiwach January 4, 20178:06 pm

Mamashuk with leg-lace and takes 2 more points. Goes for another but Kiran defends it. Mamashuk leads 4-2 now

vinaysiwach January 4, 20178:06 pm

Mamashuk gets hold of Kiran’s leg and tries the four-point throw but fails. Still gets a takedown. On board with 2 points

vinaysiwach January 4, 20178:03 pm

End of the first period and Kiran holds on to her 2-0 lead over Mamashuk. Can this be the big upset?

vinaysiwach January 4, 20178:03 pm

Kiran with a takedown on Mamashuk. Excellent start from the Haryana wrestler. Leads 2-0 with 1:24 on the clock

vinaysiwach January 4, 20177:54 pm

Next up is women’s 75kg bout between Maria Mamashuk, who won a silver in Rio, of UP against Kiran of Haryana

vinaysiwach January 4, 20177:53 pm

Ranjeesh keeps off the Andrey final challenge to win 5-1 and give Haryana 2-1 lead. UP spectators are stunned. Haryana dugout hugs Rajneesh

vinaysiwach January 4, 20177:51 pm

Ranjeesh with a leg-tackle and a takedown. Then rolls Andrey. Rajneesh lead 5-1 with 25 second to go in the bout

vinaysiwach January 4, 20177:49 pm

Crowd really getting behind UP. Cheers all around as Andrey gets a point for push out. 1-1 the score in Haryana’s favour though

vinaysiwach January 4, 20177:47 pm

Rajneesh had Kviatkovski for a 4-point throw but clock had expired. Haryana lead 1-0 after 1st period.

vinaysiwach January 4, 20177:46 pm

A point to Haryana for UP’s passivity. Nearing the end of first period. NO genuine try of an attack so far

vinaysiwach January 4, 20177:45 pm

Andrey of UP on 30 second shot clock. If he doesn’t score in that time, Rajneesh gets a point

vinaysiwach January 4, 20177:43 pm

Next up is men’s 65kg. From Haryana is Rajnessh while Kviatkovski is representing UP

vinaysiwach January 4, 20177:38 pm

The Rio bronze medallist Yankova keeps Indu’s attack and wins the bout. Get’s UP Dangal on board and the scores are tied 1-1.

vinaysiwach January 4, 20177:36 pm

A push out from Yankova and she gets on board. Scores tied 1-1. Yanakova wins if the scores remains tied till the end of time

rohitmundayurie January 4, 20177:33 pm

Round 1 ends 1-0 in favour of Indu Chaudhury. It has been a low scoring but interesting competition between the two grapplers.

rohitmundayurie January 4, 20177:29 pm

The next bout is to be the women’s 48 kg between Elitza Yankova of UP Dangal and Indu Chowdhury of Haryana Hammers. Indu has managed to push her out of the safety zone and thus pick a point.

rohitmundayurie January 4, 20177:24 pm

Magomed takes down Dhankar and takes two more points, he now leads the bout 6-0. He proceeded to take two more points and the final score at the end of round 2 is 8-0.

rohitmundayurie January 4, 20177:21 pm

First round ends 4-0 in favour of Magomed. The Russian almost conceded points but he turned it around and amost pushed Dhankar out of the safety zone. The second round starts with Magomed with the advantage

rohitmundayurie January 4, 20177:18 pm

Geeta Phogat’s weight category has been blocked and that means she won’t be playing in this match.

rohitmundayurie January 4, 20177:17 pm

Magomed goes for the take down and gets two poitns, he then tries to flip him over and get two more points. That was doiled but Dhankar could not hold on for long and was pinned once again to give Magomed two more points.

rohitmundayurie January 4, 20177:14 pm

The first bout is set to start between UP Dangal’s Amit Dhankar and Magomed from Haryana Hammers in the men’s 70 kg weight category.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

I have been disgusted for the past few months 