Jaipur Ninjas defeat Punjab Royals 5-2: As it happened

Live Punjab vs Jaipur: Ritu Phogat won’t be playing in the match Live Punjab vs Jaipur: Ritu Phogat won’t be playing in the match

NCR Punjab Royals take on Jaipur Ninjas in the second match of the Pro Wrestling League 2017 at KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. Haryana Hammers beat Mumbai Maharathis in the first match on Monday.

The first bout will be between Georgia’s Jakob Makarashvili and Jitendra. In Monday’s match, which was a repeat of the 2016 finals, was one in which Haryana exacted revenge on Mumbai for their defeat in last year’s match that cost them the title.

The first round was a closely fought battle that ended at tied 2-2. However, Rajneesh completely dominated the second round by bagging 5 points to give Haryana a 1-0 with a comprehensive 7-2 win.

Mumbai captain Erica Wiebe leveled the scores 1-1 as she proved her mettle in the very first minute of the bout against India’s Kiran in women’s 75kg by earning four points. She bagged two more to lead 6-0 at the end of round one.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd