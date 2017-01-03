Jaipur Ninjas defeat Punjab Royals 5-2: As it happened

Live Punjab vs Jaipur: Ritu Phogat won’t be playing in the match
By: Express Web Desk
|
Updated: January 3, 2017 9:15 pm
NCR Punjab Royals take on Jaipur Ninjas in the second match of the Pro Wrestling League 2017 at KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. Haryana Hammers beat Mumbai Maharathis in the first match on Monday.
The first bout will be between Georgia’s Jakob Makarashvili and Jitendra. In Monday’s match, which was a repeat of the 2016 finals, was one in which Haryana exacted revenge on Mumbai for their defeat in last year’s match that cost them the title.
The first round was a closely fought battle that ended at tied 2-2. However, Rajneesh completely dominated the second round by bagging 5 points to give Haryana a 1-0 with a comprehensive 7-2 win.
Mumbai captain Erica Wiebe leveled the scores 1-1 as she proved her mettle in the very first minute of the bout against India’s Kiran in women’s 75kg by earning four points. She bagged two more to lead 6-0 at the end of round one.
Elizbar is completely in control of the bout and leads 12-0. Round 2 finally came to an end and Jaipur Ninjas have won the bout 6-1 overall
Elizbar giving Kishan Kumar no chance, he pushes the Indian out of the safety are and at the end of the first round, the Jaipur captain leads 7-0.
Odikadze takes 2 points early on as he slaps Krishan Kumar to the ground. Odikadze is showing a lot of agility for his weight class. He then managed to pick two more points, now leads 4-0
Up next is the Men’s 97kg bout between Punjab’s Krishan Kumar and Elizbar Odikadze from Jaipur Ninjas.
Odunayo has Arguello on her back once again and that is four more points which means she wins by technical superiority. Some dancing and singing from Odunayo after that. Jaipur lead 5-1.
Odunayo has stormed into a 12-0 lead in the first round, we’ll see if the second round proves to be just as one sided.
Odunayo takes two points early on early. Odunayo tghen managed a four pointer by grabbing the leg, she then keeps taking and in no point, Odunayo has got a 12-0 lead. Two points more for the technical superiority.
The next bout is the women’s 53 KG bout between Nigeria’s Odunayo Adekuoroye and Betzabeth Arguello for Punjab and Jaipur respectively. Punjab fighting for pride now as Jaipur have already won the match.
Vinod Kumar Omprakash has taken the second round 5-3, Jaipur has now taken an unassailable 4-1 lead.
Jaipur’s Pankaj Rana came back from a difficult position and took Vinod out of the safety zone, the lead extends to 3-1. Vinod then steals another point and the first round ends 3-2 in Pankaj’s favour.
Vinod has managed to steal a point but Pankaj bagged two points later on. The score is 2-1 in Pankaj’s favour.
Up next is the Men’s 70 kg bout between Jaipur’s Vinod Kumar Omprakash and Punjab’s Pankaj Rana
End of the fourth round Jenny Fransson wins 3-2 against Vasilisa Marzaliuk. Jaipur now lead the tie 3-1, which means that a victory in any of the remaining bouts will mean that they win the match.
Fransson managed to score two more points in the early moments of the second round. The match is slipping away from the hands of Punjab as newcomers Jaipur seem to be on their way to a resounding lead.
The next bout is between Vasilisa Marzaliuk for Punjab and Swede Jenny Fransson for Jaipur in the women’s 75 kg category. Vasilissa wrestles a point early on.
Khinchegashvili has managed to keep his defence intact but Kale managed another point. But it was too little too late and it goes 8-5 in favour of Vladimir Khinchegashvili. Jaipur now lead 3-0.
Khinchegashvili managed to escape a graple but Kale manages to pin the Georgian down and picked up a point.
Khinchegashvili now leads the bout 6-2. It seems the element of surprise that gave Kale the two points early on is gone and the Olympic champion is now controlling the bout.
The third bout is to be between Utkarsh Kale and Jaipur’s captain and Olympic champion Vladimir Khinchegashvili. Kale manages to pick up two points early on but Khinchegashvili comes back strong. Now leads 4-2.
Pooja Dhanda gets two more points. She went into the attack straightaway after the referee asked the two wrestlers to get back into the neutral position. The referee calls for the end of round 2 moments later and Pooja Dhanda won 4-1 over Manju Kumari, Jaipur lead the tie 2-0
Pooja Dhandha gets two points. Those are the first points that any of them had won and Pooja has overturned the deficit so far.
A point for passivity going Punjab’s way. Not too much aggression from either wrestler so far and the referee had to break the tie quite a few times. After the first round, Manju Kumari leads by a point.
The next bout is going to be the women’s 58 KG between Manju Kumari for Punjab and Pooja Dhandha for Jaipur. The bout starts, both grapplers have come through the junior ranks fairly recently and both have had quite a few successes along the way
Initially, Jeetendra put up a strong fight but Jakob’s experience meant that he was dominated on the mat and gave a strong lead to Jaipur
Jakob dominating all the way. He managed to take Jeetendra down on to the mat one last time in Round 2 and it seems that the bout is over, Jakob wins 12-2, great start for Jaipur.
Jakob concedes two points, Jeetendra continues to attack but Jakob manages to counter and got two two pointers, Jakob leading 10-4
Jitendra managed to take two points but Jakob went for the counter and had the Indian pinned twice. In the end, it’s 4-2 in Jakob’s favour at the end of Round 1.
The bout between Jeetendra and Jakob has started. Jeetendra is a gold medal winner at the Commonwealth World Championship but Jakob is an experienced opponent who has quite a few achievements in his kitty.
