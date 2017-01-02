Menu
Live Pro Wrestling League 2017, Season 2: Mumbai Maharathis vs Haryana Hammers: Mumbai face Haryana in the opener

Live PWL 2017, Mumbai Maharathis vs Haryana Hammers: Catch live updates of Mumbai against Haryana in the season opener.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:January 2, 2017 7:03 pm
live wrestling, live pwl 2017, live pro wrestling league 2, live pro wrestling league 2017, live pwl 2017 score, Live pwl mumbai vs haryana, live pwl harayan vs mumbai, mumbai maharathis vs haryana hammers, pwl live video stream, pwl live video, wrestling news, sports news Live Mumbai Maharathis vs Haryana Hammers: The opening match of PWL 2017 is a repeat of the 2016 final. (Source: twitter)

The second edition of the the Pro Wrestling League kicks off with Haryana Hammers facing Mumbai Maharathi at KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium at New Delhi. Out of the total six teams, only two teams from the first edition are part of the second season while three others have seen a change in the ownership. One team, Jaipur Ninjas are new entries this season. Mumbai Maharathis are one of the three new teams to have had a change of ownership. Ignoring that, their opening match against Haryana Hammers is a repeat of last year’s finals. Mumbai maharathis are the defending champions this season.

Sahil Malhotra January 2, 20177:10 pm

Erica Wiebe gets the coin toss in her favour and she has decided to lock the 70kg men’s category. Her counterpart from Haryana Hammers has decided to lock the women’s 48kg category

Sahil Malhotra January 2, 20177:08 pm

The toss is about to take place between Mumbai and Haryana. The special guests and officials are in the middle at the moment. We are moments away before the wrestlers take the mat in New Delhi

Sahil Malhotra January 2, 20177:07 pm

The tournament will only be in freestyle and in nine categories in total — five in men’s category and four in women’s category. In total, PWL will have 15 matches in the league stage followed by semi-finals on January 17 and 18 while the final will be held on January 19

Sahil Malhotra January 2, 20177:07 pm

A total of 54 wrestlers, 19 Olympians and 12 Olympic medallists will battle it out in the much-awaited league. The year 2016 has been dominated by wrestling, both on and off the mat. May it be Sakshi Malik’s Rio 2016 bronze or the success of Bollywood flicks Sultan and Dangal, wrestling has been in the news

Sahil Malhotra January 2, 20177:05 pm

Delhi is all in readiness as it hosts the Pro Wrestling League 2017 opener between Mumbai and Haryana. Both teams were finalists last season and Mumbai were crowned the champions

