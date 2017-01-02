Live Pro Wrestling League 2017, Season 2: Mumbai Maharathis vs Haryana Hammers: Mumbai face Haryana in the opener

Live Mumbai Maharathis vs Haryana Hammers: The opening match of PWL 2017 is a repeat of the 2016 final. (Source: twitter) Live Mumbai Maharathis vs Haryana Hammers: The opening match of PWL 2017 is a repeat of the 2016 final. (Source: twitter)

The second edition of the the Pro Wrestling League kicks off with Haryana Hammers facing Mumbai Maharathi at KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium at New Delhi. Out of the total six teams, only two teams from the first edition are part of the second season while three others have seen a change in the ownership. One team, Jaipur Ninjas are new entries this season. Mumbai Maharathis are one of the three new teams to have had a change of ownership. Ignoring that, their opening match against Haryana Hammers is a repeat of last year’s finals. Mumbai maharathis are the defending champions this season.

